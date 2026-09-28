Galvahub Starts Operations At Major Abu Dhabi Galvanizing Facility

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GalvaHub has officially commenced hot-dip galvanizing operations at Metal Park in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad), marking the start of production using what the company describes as“the largest galvanizing kettle in the region”.

The operational milestone follows the charging and melting of nearly 900 metric tonnes of zinc, forming the working bath at the heart of GalvaHub's galvanizing process.

With the first steel now being dipped, the facility has entered active production and is ready to serve customers across the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf Co-operation Council region – the GCC member countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Located within Metal Park's integrated metals ecosystem, GalvaHub brings a significant new downstream processing capability into close proximity with companies involved in steel processing, fabrication, trading, logistics and industrial services.

The facility is positioned to serve sectors including oil and gas, construction, energy, transportation, infrastructure and general industry, where hot-dip galvanizing plays an important role in protecting steel against corrosion and extending asset life.

GalvaHub's location within Metal Park also enables customers and members to access galvanizing alongside other metal-related services within a connected industrial environment.

The facility will serve not only Metal Park members, but also customers across Kezad, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates and the wider GCC.

A Metal Park spokesperson said:“GalvaHub becoming operational represents another important step in building a complete downstream metals ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

“Bringing a major galvanizing capability directly into Metal Park allows manufacturers, fabricators and project suppliers to access another critical process within the same industrial environment.”

The commencement of GalvaHub operations further strengthens Metal Park's strategy of bringing complementary capabilities together across storage, processing, fabrication, logistics and industrial support services.

By locating these services close to one another, Metal Park aims to reduce operational complexity, shorten supply-chain movements and create greater connectivity between companies operating across the metals value chain.

GalvaHub's entry into production also contributes to the continued expansion of advanced industrial capabilities in Abu Dhabi, supporting the development of a more integrated and resilient metals supply chain within the UAE.