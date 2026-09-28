Artists Invited To Apply For $13,000 In Hopper Prize Grants

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artists worldwide are invited to apply for various grants, exhibitions, and residency programs, with application deadlines spanning fromthrough. Opportunities include aprize pool from The Hopper Prize and solo exhibition opportunities.

Featured Opportunities

The Hopper Prize is accepting submissions for artist grants totaling $13,000. Two artists will each receive $4,500, while four others will each be awarded $1,000. This international open call is open to all visual media, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. PST on November 17, 2026.

Arch Enemy Arts is seeking submissions for its annual group exhibition in January 2027, focusing on new and emerging talent. The gallery specializes in representational, dark surrealism, magical realism, post-graffiti, pop-surrealism, narrative, illustrative, and figurative work across various mediums. Artists globally can submit up to three works by the deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST on November 13, 2026.

Additional Grants and Exhibitions

Black Public Media is accepting submissions for documentaries from independent U.S. filmmakers for its 10th PitchBLACK Forum & Awards. Projects in pre-production, production, or early post-production suitable for public media distribution are due by 11:59 p.m. PDT on October 1, 2026.

The American Color Print Society is hosting its 86th Annual Fall Exhibition, open to members and non-members. An application fee of $45 for non-members ( $20 for members) is required by the October 1, 2026 deadline.

The Defiance Award in Australia offers financial support and professional development for Australian painters, including a solo exhibition at Defiance Gallery, a two-week residency at Giverny Artist Residency in Queenstown, New Zealand, sponsored by the Nock Art Foundation, return flights, and $5,000 cash. The deadline is October 7, 2026.

The Royal Institute of Oil Painters invites international artists to submit work for its Annual Exhibition 2026, with an optional theme of“winter rituals.” A submission fee of £22 per work, or £14.50 for artists aged 35 or under, applies, with a deadline of 12 p.m. BST on October 9, 2026.

MAKE's Commercial Workshop offers BFA/BA students an immersive experience in creating animated commercial spots. Selected teams will collaborate with MAKE mentors to produce a 15-second, character-driven ad over two semesters. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 11, 2026.

The YICCA Art Prize, an international competition for emerging artists across all media, offers a total prize pool of €5,500. Application fees start at €50, with a deadline of October 8, 2026.

The 2027 ArtFields Festival in Lake City, South Carolina, is accepting submissions for one of the Southeast's largest art events. Selected artworks will be eligible for over $100,000 in cash prizes. There is a $25 application fee, and the deadline is November 1, 2026. The festival will run from April 9 to May 1, 2027.

The 2027 Beam Camp Project Open Call from Beam Center in Strafford, New Hampshire, seeks proposals for a public artwork to be realized by over 100 young people in July 2026. Selected proposers will receive a $5,000 award and a fabrication budget of approximately $15,000. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2026.

The Material Works Art Award 2026 offers international artists $2,500 awards in exchange for original pieces for its contemporary art collection. There is a €40 application fee, and the deadline is December 6, 2026, or when the first 300 artworks are submitted, whichever comes first.

Grants

The Supporting Act Foundation offers 10 unrestricted grants of €10,000 each to artists based in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, or the U.K. The deadline is October 1, 2026.

The New York City Film Production Grant provides up to $30,000 to eligible New York City-based early career film directors for creative nonfiction projects. The deadline is 4 p.m. EDT on October 1, 2026.

Printed Matter's Publisher Work Grant program offers three unrestricted grants of $10,000 each to independent artists' book publishers in 2026, along with a featured exhibitor presence at a forthcoming Printed Matter NY or LA Art Book Fair. The deadline is October 4, 2026.

The Meridian Award, founded in New York City, grants a $1,000 unrestricted cash prize to one international contemporary artist working in any medium. A $25 application fee applies, with a deadline of October 15, 2026.

The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) offers several opportunities, including Grants for Artists fostering creative excellence and Community/Artist Partnership grants providing up to $1,500 for community-based projects. Creative Projects grants also provide up to $1,500 for new work creation.

We previously reported:

The Center for Craft has named its four 2026 Craft Archive Fellows, providing $5,000 each for research on underrepresented craft histories.

Source: This Is Colossal