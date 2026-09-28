National Gallery Of Singapore Appoints Chng Hak-Peng As CEO

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas announced thatwill assume the role of CEO, succeeding, effective. Tan will conclude his dual leadership of NGS and theto focus solely on his directorship at SAM, a position he has held since

A joint statement from both institutions confirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration and resource sharing. Chng will begin a three-month overlap with Tan, serving as“CEO-Designate” starting on October 1, to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Chng's professional background includes 15 years with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), where he started as a volunteer in 2008, advising on strategy and organization. He later served as deputy chairman and, most recently, as CEO from 2015 through 2022. Prior to the SSO, Chng spent a decade at the management consulting firm Bain & Company. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and is currently pursuing a PhD in history at the National Museum of Singapore. Chng is also a long-standing volunteer docent at two local museums.

Upon his departure from the SSO, Chng noted some of the orchestra's achievements under his tenure, including its third-place ranking in Gramophone magazine's orchestra of the year and its inclusion in BBC Music magazine's 2022 list of the 21 best orchestras globally.

Looking ahead, Chng expressed his aspirations for his new role.“NGS has established itself as a leading visual arts institution in the region,” Chng said in a statement,“uniquely positioned to tell the stories of Singapore and Southeast Asia through art. I hope to build on these strong foundations and continue the path forged by [Tan] and his predecessor, Chong Siak Ching. I look forward to working with everyone at NGS and across the visual arts community to build a Gallery that Singapore continues to love and be proud of.” He also hopes to“strengthen the role that the arts play in our society.”

Source: ARTnews