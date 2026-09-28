Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Art In Odd Places Artists Overcome Rain And Disruptions


2026-09-28 11:14:23
(MENAFN- USA Art News) Artists participating in the Art in Odd Places (AiOP) public art festival encountered severe weather and logistical challenges during its 21st iteration, held on Saturday and Sunday along 14th Street in Manhattan. Despite the aim to evoke utopian themes, the event faced climate-induced difficulties and public frustrations caused by heavy rainfall from a nor'easter.

On Sunday afternoon, artists gathered under limited shelter from 6th to 8th Avenue, attempting to engage passersby while contending with persistent rain. Massachusetts-based artist Nima Nikakhlagh staged his interactive work,“The Archive of Possibility” ( 2026 ), near the 8th Avenue subway stop. Participants were invited to draw their utopian visions of freedom or an unrealized city, even as a heated argument unfolded nearby regarding umbrella proximity. Nikakhlagh's collected contributions will remain permanently sealed within a box.

Earlier, Panama-based performance artist Susana Gonzalez-Revilla was observed packing her materials from beneath a laundromat's awning. She stated that she was relocating her performance due to complaints from storefront tenants about her use of fire and drums. Additionally, Ariel Kleinberg of Astoria faced difficulties installing cutout paintings of goddesses along a chain-link fence and tarp-covered storefront, reflecting high tensions among some participants.

Source: Hyperallergic

MENAFN28092026005694012507ID1111729429



USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search