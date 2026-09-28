Contemporary Istanbul Fair Draws 70 Galleries From 16 Nations

MENAFN - USA Art News) The recent edition of, Turkey's international art fair, assembledfromat. The event, which included, offered a perspective on art from various regions, including those bordering the Black Sea.

Fair chairman and director Ali Güreli noted a“cautious and deliberate” art world environment, attributing it to global economic and political“malaise.” He identified Middle East-based fairs as fostering competition for Istanbul. Güreli expressed optimism about a new generation of high-income Turkish consumers potentially becoming collectors, stating,“they will learn.” He also highlighted a lack of tax incentives for corporate collections but pointed out that participating galleries receive operational support through Turkish Airlines, including free airport-to-airport airfreight for up to 400 kg from multiple origins. Additionally, the fair covers the global customs bond, equivalent to 20 percent of the declared value of artworks, creating favorable conditions for international participants.

However, Suela Cennet, founder of Istanbul gallery The Pill, which did not participate, stated that local galleries face significant booth fees, often in the five figures. She explained that many local galleries must absorb these costs due to limited access to other international fairs and a lack of finances or networks to expand abroad. The Pill, which has a sister space in Paris, participated in Contemporary Istanbul twice over 10 years but found previous experiences underwhelming.“It's paradoxical because you want to support your local market,” Cennet told Observer, adding,“I'm not saying the other models are perfect, but their offers are far more appealing. We will participate in Art Basel Paris, which is three weeks ahead, and we choose to focus on curating the best experience possible for our clients in this perspective. I'm 100 percent confident about my choice [not to participate in the fair in Istanbul] and I don't have any FOMO.” Cennet emphasized that her decision was not driven by snobbery but because it is“not an attractive market place for the circulation of art.”

The fair's offerings ranged widely, with international galleries often presenting works comparable to those found at leading art fairs, while many local galleries showcased more kitsch pieces. Dirimart, with spaces in Istanbul and London, was an exception, participating in Contemporary Istanbul and CI Bloom since their inception. Dirimart's sales strategy director, Yeşim Uygur, underscored the gallery's 25-year history in the Turkish art market, making domestic participation crucial for connecting with local collectors. Uygur observed a“different cultural awareness” among younger collectors who are more comfortable inquiring about prices and find art less“unapproachable.” She credited Contemporary Istanbul with helping to“break that intimidation.” Dirimart represents artists like Tony Cragg and actively promotes younger Turkish artists, often introducing them internationally. For instance, the gallery presented Çiğdem Aky in a solo booth at The Armory Show in New York City last week.

Method Gallery from New Delhi, one of five galleries in the“Focus Asia” theme, showcased three artists: two Indian artists living abroad and a Pakistani artist whose work cannot be exhibited in Pakistan. Founder Sahil Arora noted the Pakistani artist, Shamir Iqtidar, examines“heightened states of comfort” in his portrayals of men. The gallery, which opened in 2019, was participating in Istanbul for the first time, having previously attended ARCO Madrid, ARCO Lisbon, and several Indian art fairs. Works in their booth ranged from €3,000 to €8,000.

Galeria Francisco Fino, based in Lisbon, was also drawn to Istanbul. Founder and director Francisco Fino highlighted the city's similarities to Lisbon and expressed feeling“at home.” The gallery, nearing its 10-year anniversary, represents Turkish artist Ali Kazma, who had four photographs in their booth. Fino explained that they chose to show Kazma to support his work, as he does not have a gallery in Turkey. The gallery sold six works within the first two hours, including a photograph by Helena Almeida for €100,000, two photographs by Kazma for €4,000 each, and a piece by David Maljković for €45,000. Negotiations were ongoing for Alfredo Jaar's neon piece, Culture=Capital, priced at €90,000. Fino plans to return next year.

carlier | gebauer (Madrid, Berlin) participated due to artist connections. Sales Director Shahane Hakobyan cited Lúcia Koch's site-specific installation at Arter as a key reason for their presence. The gallery focused on artists with existing ties to Turkey, noting that Julie Mehretu, Lúcia Koch, and Palestinian artist Dor Guez have all participated in the Istanbul Biennale.

Separately, a significant exhibition,“ Constantinople to Istanbul: One City, Two Empires,” will open in November at the V&A South Kensington in London. This show will explore over a thousand years of artistic creation under the successive Byzantine (AD 330-1453) and Ottoman (1453-1922) empires. Featuring over 200 relics, from 4th Century items to fine silks, mosaics, and manuscripts, the exhibition draws from the museum's collection and international loans, celebrating Istanbul's enduring cultural legacy.

We previously reported:

The 21st edition of Contemporary Istanbul will bring together more than 70 galleries from 24 countries, with 17 new exhibitors joining.

The 21st edition of Contemporary Istanbul saw a 37 percent increase in gallery participation, offering a vital platform for Iranian artists.

Istanbul's Zeyrek Çinili Hamam has reopened after a 13-year restoration, integrating heritage preservation, archaeology, and contemporary art.

Source: Observer Arts