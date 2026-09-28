Josh Smith Says Suffering Is“Natural” For Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) American artist, known for paintings featuring his own name, believes that“it's natural to suffer” in the studio. He maintains that artistic friction is inherent to the creative process, and ease cannot be anticipated.

Smith's Artistic Practice and New Series

Smith's process is intricate, incorporating photography and digital collage before transferring concepts to canvas. He dedicates long hours to his work, often extending late into the night. Since August 2025, Smith has also pursued a musical career, releasing a self-titled debut album.

Born in Okinawa, Japan, in 1976 to a military family, Smith grew up primarily in East Tennessee and now resides in New York. His art blends expressive figurative Modernism with personal motifs such as palm trees and skeletons. His paintings are part of the permanent collections at institutions including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and The Broad in Los Angeles.

His latest series, titled“Destiny,” created in 2025, features the Grim Reaper as a central figure. This character is depicted humorously on a bicycle, scythe in hand, against iconic New York backdrops.“Destiny” serves as the focal point of his current exhibition at Galerie Eva Presenhuber in Zurich, which is on view through December 11. This marks Smith's eighth solo exhibition with the gallery.

Insights from the Artist's Studio

In an interview with CULTURED, Smith discussed his creative habits. He often begins his studio sessions by lying down. His studio playlist includes his own music, which he listens to for learning, and rap music, which he enjoys. His studio fridge contains Diet Cherry Dr Pepper. When asked about a dream studio visit, dead or alive, he named Richard Prince. Smith considers his brain his most indispensable, albeit“weirdest,” tool.

He states his best work begins around 6 o'clock and continues late into the night. His wife, Megan, is the first person he shows his work to. He works with KT Hickman, describing their long-standing collaboration and friendship. The biggest mishap he's faced is a leaking ceiling, noting the various costs associated with being an artist. He splurges on canvas and paint, while saving money by reusing containers and not buying premium brushes. He procures lightweight stretchers from Soho Art Materials, finding them better for his back and conveniently located.

Smith reports losing track of time when he feels happy, comfortable, and is working naturally, as opposed to problem-solving. Regarding his organizational habits, he admits to hoarding art materials but says he is improving in other areas, placing himself“a little bit above the middle, towards hoarding.” His guiding studio rule is that“it's natural to suffer some. Not everything is easy.” He has never felt jealous of another artist. If he could change one aspect of the art world, he would make it“less transactional.” Smith metaphorically described his studio as a cat.

The“weirdest thing” he's ever done in his studio was starting a music career. His studio uniform consists of an apron and comfortable, paint-friendly shoes. He cherishes his first studio visits in New York as a young artist, where positive feedback on his work“meant the world.” His ritual before studio visits involves hiding things. Jean Baudrillard's“Simulacra and Simulation” influenced his thinking about art. He listens to variations of his upcoming album on repeat, which he hopes to release before the end of 2026. Given a choice of working drunk, high, or hungover, he chose“High. Really high.” He recounted a strange studio visit where an admired artist came over drunk and was a“complete asshole.” The best advice he received from another artist was Christopher Wool's“No risk, no reward.” Smith stated he has not yet stolen anything from another artist's studio.

Source: Cultured Magazine