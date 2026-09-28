Missionirnewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Names Brenner Adams Interim CEO, Appoints Jay Heller To Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced the resignation of founder Chris Jones as CEO and a director, with Chairman Brenner Adams appointed interim CEO while the company conducts a search for a long-term replacement. The board also appointed Jay Heller as a director to replace Jones. Heller is CEO of K Lab and previously spent 18 years at Nasdaq, where he served as vice president and head of capital markets and IPO execution, overseeing more than 3,000 public listings. TruGolf said it is also progressing toward closing its previously announced acquisition of Polymath while continuing efforts to strengthen its core virtual golf business, improve efficiency and develop strategic global partnerships.

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About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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