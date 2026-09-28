Missionirnewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Names Brenner Adams Interim CEO, Appoints Jay Heller To Board
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About TruGolf
Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at
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