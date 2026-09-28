Missionirnewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) Resumes Trading Under GLTK Ticker Following Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) announced that its common stock resumed trading under its original“GLTK” ticker symbol on the OTCQB Market effective Sept. 28, 2026. The shares had temporarily traded under“GLTKD” following the company's 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective Aug. 27. The temporary 20-trading-day period ended Sept. 25, resulting in the ticker reverting to GLTK.

Globaltech continues to pursue a planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company said its application remains under review and Nasdaq has not granted approval, with any uplisting subject to satisfying applicable listing requirements and receiving Nasdaq approval.

To view the full press release, visit

About Globaltech Corporation

Globaltech Corporation (OTCQB: GLTK) is a publicly-traded technology platform company building AI and data companies inside real operating infrastructure. The Company combines revenue-generating operating businesses with AI and data technology platforms across telecommunications, retail commerce, financial technology, enterprise software, e-commerce and sports technology. Through its Center of Excellence, Globaltech seeks to identify, validate and scale technology opportunities using real customer environments, infrastructure, operating workflows and commercialization support.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

class="wp-block-paragraph">MissionIR

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#3b7e5f524f54497b76524848525455726915585456" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,