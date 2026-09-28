Regentis Biomaterials And The Shift From Symptom Management To Structural Repair In Knee Cartilage Care

Orthopedic practice is moving away from a model that manages knee pain until the joint fails, to early structural intervention – a shift that raises the bar for what a cartilage repair product has to deliver. Regentis' GelrinC is an acellular hydrogel implant designed to erode in a controlled, synchronized manner as surrounding cells regenerate hyaline-like cartilage, with Phase II data showing approximately 100% greater KOOS improvement than microfracture at two years. With CE Mark approval in Europe, pivotal U.S. trial enrollment targeted for completion by approximately year end 2026, and platform work extending toward moderate osteoarthritis, the company is aligned with where the treatment methods are heading.

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For much of the last three decades, treatment of degenerative knee disease has centered heavily on managing symptoms with anti-inflammatories, activity modification, lubricants and injections, while structural intervention was often reserved for more advanced disease. Focal cartilage defects had surgical options, but those came with their own tradeoffs in durability, complexity, and cost. That balance is shifting.

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) is developing GelrinC, a cell-free hydrogel implant for focal knee cartilage defects, in a market that is redefining...

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