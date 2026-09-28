Researchers In South Korea Identify New Protein That Controls Brain Cancer Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)Glioblastoma is the deadliest form of brain cancer due to its aggressive growth rate. Most patients don't survive for more than a year after diagnosis, and the disease quickly develops resistance to existing treatments. Scientists have been racing to find ways to treat this malignancy and prolong patient survival.

Other research teams at firms like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are also undertaking their own drug development programs aimed at bringing to market effective treatments for glioblastoma and...

Read More>>

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.