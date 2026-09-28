Stanchart Says Structural Factors Are Supporting Gold As Fed Hikes Rates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold is becoming less sensitive to higher real interest rates, with Standard Chartered highlighting that longer-term structural factors are increasingly helping support the precious metal despite the current Federal Reserve stance. In a recent precious metals report, the company's Head of Commodities Research Suki Cooper explained that gold had already recovered from the Federal Reserve's rate increase last week.

Enterprises like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) will be tracking how the price of...

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