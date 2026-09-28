Premier Luxury Exhibition Opens Qatar's Tourism Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 22nd Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition has opened Qatar's tourism season with over 49 exhibitors, 500 brands, new designers, refreshed branding and a partnership with Christie's international auction house.

This year's Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE 2026) is offering visitors a renewed experience as one of Qatar's flagship luxury events returns with hundreds of international brands, new creative talent and specialist workshops.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Visit Qatar public relations and communications director Jassim al-Mahmoud said the exhibition is being held under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

“We have more than 49 exhibitors, 500 brands, and some new artists who have joined us in this edition,” the official said.

He pointed to the event's refreshed identity as one of the main elements distinguishing the 2026 edition.

“What makes this edition special is the new branding,” al-Mahmoud said.“This year's experience will be different.”

Another addition is Visit Qatar's partnership with Christie's, the renowned auction house.

“We are partnering with Christie's, who are there with us to have some workshops alongside the exhibition,” al-Mahmoud said.

The DJWE 2026 carries significance for Qatar's wider visitor economy.

Al-Mahmoud described the exhibition as an important opening event for the country's tourism calendar.

“We are expecting a very good exhibition this year, and we are happy to open our tourism season with such an exhibition,” he said.

The annual event brings together established jewellery and watch houses alongside designers and emerging names, giving visitors access to a wide range of collections under one roof.

“I would like to welcome everyone to visit and have a look,” al-Mahmoud said.“I'm quite sure that you will find something that you like.”

With its expanded brand presence, new participants and added experiences, the DJWE 2026 is positioning itself not only as a luxury showcase, but also as an early highlight of Qatar's new tourism season.

DJWE 2026 Visit Qatar tourism