Qatar Sets The Bar For Arab Classrooms

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Monday became the launchpad for a pan-Arab drive to raise standards in classrooms across 22 countries, with the rollout in Doha of the Arab Model for Quality and Excellence in Education and a companion programme to train the region's educational leaders.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) launched the initiative in partnership with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the UNESCO Regional Centre for Quality and Excellence in Education. The event was attended by Her Excellency the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed al-Khater, together with senior officials, representatives of international organisations, educational leaders and specialists.

The stakes were underlined by UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Prof Qun Chen, who said the world is short of more than 44mn teachers, 4mn of them in the Arab region. He described the Arab Model as a practical framework for strengthening education systems in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).

His Excellency the MoEHE Undersecretary Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi called the model the embodiment of joint Arab action and an ambitious vision for education systems that must keep pace with rapid change.

Quality, he said, is no longer an add-on but an integrated institutional approach built on careful planning, efficient performance, continuous measurement and decisions grounded in data and evidence. The model respects the particular character of Arab societies while drawing on the best global practice.

Al-Nuaimi said Qatar places education at the forefront of its national priorities, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the ministry's Strategy 2024-2030. He pointed to the country's record in international assessments, including its top ranking among Arab states in the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) and its advances in successive TIMSS and PISA cycles.

He stressed that the accompanying training programme is central to equipping educational leaders and staff and to embedding a culture of continuous improvement.

Dr Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim al-Medaires, Director-General of the UNESCO Regional Centre for Quality and Excellence in Education in Saudi Arabia and a member of the model's Higher Supervisory Committee, described its arrival in Qatar as a watershed in turning Arab education agreements into practice inside schools and institutions.

He praised Doha for hosting the launch, noting that the model was adopted at the Conference of Arab Ministers of Education in January 2025. Al-Medaires urged that quality be pursued as a preventive, continuous investment in people, with emphasis on knowledge, skills and, above all, early childhood.

Dr Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) and also a member of the Higher Supervisory Committee, welcomed Qatar's hosting and said education quality had become a strategic issue bound up with building human capital, fostering innovation and keeping pace with artificial intelligence and fast-moving technology.

Dr Fatima al-Ruwais, Assistant Director-General of the UNESCO regional centre and a committee member, explained that the model is aligned with leading international standards and rests on four weighted pillars: forward-looking vision (15%), governance and performance management (15%), educational performance (30%) and outcomes (40%).

Its 19 standards span the entire education system and place at its heart an empowered learner who remains rooted in their own identity, she said.

Al-Ruwais also announced "The Teacher We Want" initiative, along with a workshop from October 5 to 8 to examine standards and specifications for the teacher of the future. The long-term ambition, she said, is to turn the Arab Model into a global quality benchmark under shared Arab leadership.

MoEHE Sustainable Development Goal Qatar National Commission for Education Culture and Science