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Hemeida Strikes 400M Hurdles Gold
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bassem Hemeida struck gold for Qatar in the men's 400m hurdles at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, clocking 47.82 seconds at the Paloma Mizuho Sports Park athletics stadium in Nagoya Monday.
After winning silver at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, Hemeida went one step higher this time. The defending champion, Qatar's Abderrahman Samba, missed the event through injury.Bassem Hemeida Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games Abderrahman Samba
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