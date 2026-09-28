Hussain Alfardan And A Legacy Rooted In Pearls

MENAFN - Gulf Times) From natural pearls to cars, banking and real estate, Hussain Alfardan says the family's century-old trading legacy has grown by preserving heritage while continually embracing new opportunities in Qatar.

For Hussain Alfardan, the story of the Alfardan family is inseparable from the story of the natural pearl, an industry that once shaped livelihoods across Qatar and the wider Gulf before becoming the foundation for a much larger business journey.

Speaking about the family's history, Alfardan recalled an era when natural pearl production was central to the regional economy and a poor season could affect entire communities.

“The jewellery is our family business for centuries,” he said.“What I mean by jewellery is the pearl, the natural pearl. The whole region depends on the natural pearl production.”

That dependence, however, made the trade vulnerable. The arrival of cultured pearls, coupled with the disruption caused by the two world wars and changing economic conditions, severely affected the once-thriving industry.

“Everybody got bankrupt,” Alfardan recalled of the downturn.

The discovery and development of oil subsequently transformed the Gulf's economic landscape, creating new opportunities for families and businesses that had previously depended on the sea.

But Alfardan said the decline of the pearl trade did not mean abandoning its legacy.

“The pearl which dropped down, we brought it back,” he said.“I worked hard to put the pearl again in the international market.”

Today, he added, high-quality natural pearls rank among the world's most valuable gemstones.

That personal attachment remains central to how Alfardan views the family business.

“All the Qataris and the Gulf people are with the pearl. They are born with the pearl,” he said.“That's why I had it and I like it very much.”

From those roots, the family business expanded steadily from the 1950s onwards. Alfardan said jewellery and pearls remained an important foundation, but new opportunities gradually took the group into a wide range of sectors.

“Beginning in the 50s, the history of Alfardan Group, it's long,” he said.

As Qatar's economy developed, so too did the group.

“We went to banking, we went to real estate, we went to many activities,” he said, pointing also to the automotive sector and other businesses now associated with the group.

“The group has got a story. It wasn't so easy.”

That same sense of continuity can also be seen in the family's involvement in jewellery exhibitions, which Alfardan said began around 50 years ago and have grown substantially over the decades.

“We started it 50 years ago, and it continued and has grown to what you see today,” he said.

He described the exhibition as a platform not only for jewellery enthusiasts and buyers, but also for Qatar's residents, visitors and tourists to experience the sector.

“It's open for shopping, enjoying time, for all comers, citizens and residents alike,” he said.

For Alfardan, maintaining quality remains essential as the exhibition and the wider family legacy continue to evolve.

“We are very proud we made it to this standard,” he said.“We will continue and do our best to be at the standard we want it to be.”

Hussain Alfardan heritage regional economy jewellery