Minister Of Finance Meets Kuwaiti Finance Minister, Algerian Finance Minister, Tunisian Minister Of Economy And Planning
Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with HE Minister of Finance of the State of Kuwait Dr. Yaqoub Al Sayed Al Rifai, HE Minister of Finance of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mohamed Lamine Lebbou, and HE Minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Tunisia, Samir Abdelhafidh on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), hosted by the State of Qatar.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the financial, economic, investment and trade fields, as well as the latest developments and issues of mutual interest.
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