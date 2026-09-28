Minister Of Finance Chairs Governors' Business Roundtable At AIIB Annual Meeting 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, in his capacity as Chair of the Board of Governors at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), chaired the Governors' Business Roundtable as part of the AIIB Annual Meeting 2026, hosted by the State of Qatar in Doha on 28 and 29 September, under the theme "Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation".

The Business Roundtable featured discussions on the Bank's work during its first decade and its future direction, including scaling up investment, mobilising private capital and strengthening cooperation with development institutions, with a view to delivering greater sustainable development impact across member countries.

The discussions also addressed ways to strengthen the Bank's role in its second decade by expanding the range of services provided to member countries, fostering innovation and adding greater value to development projects throughout the project cycle, thereby enhancing the impact of the Bank's investments in sustainable infrastructure.

HE the Minister of Finance underscored the importance of the Bank continuing to adopt a member-focused approach, while strengthening coordination and cooperation to accelerate the implementation of development projects, support regional integration and advance cross-border infrastructure.