Qatar Issues New Regulations To Develop Legal Profession And Enhance Lawyers' Efficiency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Lawyers' Admission Committee, HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, has issued a series of regulatory decisions governing lawyers' registration examinations, licensing of non-Qatari lawyers to appear on behalf of Qatari law firms, and the establishment of websites and social media accounts for law firms.

The decisions are part of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to develop the regulatory framework for the legal profession, strengthen compliance with the law and ensure that legal practice meets the highest approved standards and professional practices.

The new decisions were published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

Under Decision No. 116 of 2026, regulations have been introduced for examinations required to register lawyers in the practising lawyers' register.

The examinations will be held every three months at the Ministry of Justice's Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies. The Lawyers' Admission Committee, in coordination with the centre, will be responsible for preparing the examination system, organising and conducting the tests, marking them, recording the results and announcing them.

The decision sets the minimum passing mark at 50%, with examination results remaining valid for one year from the date of their announcement. It also regulates the opportunity to retake the examination for candidates who fail the first attempt, the procedures applicable to those who fail the second attempt, and the timeframe for submitting a new registration application.

Meanwhile, Decision No. 117 of 2026 sets out the requirements for licensing non-Qatari lawyers to appear on behalf of Qatari law firms before the authorities specified in the Law of Advocacy.

Applicants must hold a law degree from a recognised university, possess the required professional experience, demonstrate good conduct and reputation, and have no final conviction for a felony or an offence involving dishonesty or breach of trust. They must also pass a personal interview and examinations set by the committee.

The decision also regulates the procedures for submitting and reviewing licence applications, appealing rejected applications and taking the professional oath before the committee or its authorised representative.

It further establishes the maximum number of licensed non-Qatari lawyers permitted to appear on behalf of a law firm, based on the registration category of the Qatari lawyer.

In addition, the decision provides for the establishment of a dedicated register for non-Qatari lawyers within the Department of Legal Affairs, to be known as the Register of Non-Qatari Lawyers. The register will contain the details of lawyers licensed to appear on behalf of Qatari law firms, their licences and the decisions issued concerning them.

Under Decision No. 118 of 2026, new regulations have also been introduced governing lawyers' use of websites and social media accounts for their legal practices.

The decision requires that the name of a website or account be linked to the lawyer's name or the law firm's name, and that its content be limited to legal activities and services.

Lawyers will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information and legal services published on their platforms, while complying with professional ethics and cybersecurity requirements set by the relevant authorities.

The decision also requires lawyers to protect the confidentiality of information and the privacy of personal data, and prohibits the publication of content that could influence the course of legal proceedings or compromise their confidentiality.

Furthermore, websites and social media accounts must not contain promotional material that undermines the dignity of the legal profession or misleads the public.

The decision also prohibits the use of websites and social media accounts to encourage or incite the filing of lawsuits. It establishes rules governing lawyers' professional appearances on digital platforms to safeguard the dignity, integrity and standing of the legal profession.

The new decisions establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for lawyers' registration, licensing, professional practice and use of information technology and digital platforms. They aim to clarify procedures, reinforce compliance with professional ethics, protect clients' confidential information and support the development of legal services and the justice system in Qatar.

The decisions will come into force 30 days after their publication in the Official Gazette