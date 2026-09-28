Amir Sends Condolences To Malaysian Prime Minister

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Prime Minister of Malaysia HE Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, on the passing of his brother, Idrus Ibrahim.

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