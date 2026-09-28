Visa Restrictions For Foreign Nationals Undermining Democratically-Elected Governments In Western Hemisphere Countries

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under the Trump Administration, corrupt foreign officials can no longer freely enter the United States. Today the Department of State is taking actions to fulfill the commitments to defend democratic governance across our hemisphere against corruption and narco-trafficking made at the Doral Summit and reaffirmed in the Shield of the Americas leaders' statement of September 22.

Consistent with that statement committing to coordination of sanctions, designations, and financial actions against terrorists and criminals who undermine security, rule of law, and democracy, the Department is announcing a new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This policy restricts visas for foreign nationals – and their immediate family members – who undermine a democratically-elected government through corruption or narcotrafficking activities in our region. Undermining a democratically-elected government is a threat to security and rule of law in the Americas and will not be tolerated. This is a durable mechanism that allows the United States to act quickly, in coordination with our partners, as evidence develops. The Department of State is taking steps immediately to impose visa restrictions under this policy in support of fellow Shield of the Americas participants Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

Bolivia: Under this policy, the Trump Administration took steps to impose visa restrictions on twelve Bolivian nationals and their families. The Department revoked existing visas for the following individuals and their families:

Martin Daniel IRUSTA FLORES, Senior Prosecutor Albania Chane CABALLERO SAAVEDRA, First Anti-Corruption and Violence Against Women Investigating Judge in the Department of Santa Cruz, Bolivia Alberto ZEBALLOS FLORES, Santa Cruz Head Prosecutor Rosario Ximena FLORES PANIAGUA, Criminal Instruction Judge in the Department of Santa Cruz Ivan Manolo LIMA MAGNE, Former Minister of Justice and Institutional Transparency Alvaro Mauricio NAVA MORALES CARRASCO, Current Senior Prosecutor and Former Departmental Prosecutor of Chuquisaca, Bolivia Israel Ramiro CAMPERO MENDEZ, Constitutional Magistrate Alberto Samuel SOTO DE LA VIA, Former Executive President of the National Customs Ivan Ramiro CAMPERO VILLALBA, Former Alternate Supreme Court Magistrate Rodrigo Aldo VEDIA ESPINOZA, Judge of the First Criminal Instruction Court of La Guardia Frans William CABRERA QUISPE, Colonel, Bolivian Police Jose Luis IRIARTE CUSSI, Private Businessman

Nine additional Bolivian nationals who do not currently possess visas, and their families, were rendered generally ineligible to receive visas.

Colombia: Under this policy, the Trump Administration took steps to impose visa restrictions on two Colombian nationals and their families. The Department revoked existing visas for the following individuals and their families:

Euclides Antonio TORRES ROMERO, Private businessman who owns a conglomerate operating mainly in the energy, traffic-signal, and public-lighting sectors Martha Isabel PERALTA EPIEYU, Senator affiliated with Historic Pact (Pacto Historico) and the Alternative Indigenous and Social Movement (Movimiento Alternativo Indigena y Social, MAIS)

Ecuador: Under this policy, the Trump Administration took steps to impose visa restrictions on two Ecuadorian nationals and their families. The Department revoked visas for the two targeted individuals.

Peru: Under this policy, the Trump Administration took steps to impose visa restrictions on one Peruvian national and his family. The Department revoked existing visas for the following individual and his family:

Juan Carlos NUNEZ MATOS, Lima First Circuit Constitutional Court Judge

These visa restriction policy actions are taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.

The Department of State is also publicly designating Bolivia's Attorney General Roger Mariaca for his involvement in significant corruption. This action renders Mariaca and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

Mariaca, elected in 2024 to a six-year term as attorney general during the tenure of far-left president Luis Arce, and a prior attorney general of Santa Cruz, abused his public positions by soliciting and accepting bribes to facilitate narcotrafficking and helped violent criminals evade justice. His actions endanger President Trump's efforts to combat narcoterrorism while undermining the very democratic institutions Bolivia, as a Shield participant, is working to strengthen. President Trump and Secretary Rubio's message is simple: corrupt officials – and the criminals they protect – are not welcome in the United States.

This public designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Div. F, P.L. 119-75) (“Section 7031(c)”). Section 7031(c) requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate foreign officials and their immediate family members about whom the Secretary has credible information of involvement in significant corruption or a gross violation of human rights.