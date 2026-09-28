Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Lebanese Prime Minister Salam

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' strong commitment to supporting Lebanon as it implements the Trilateral Framework, which represents the only path to a durable peace between Lebanon and Israel. Secretary Rubio commended Prime Minister Salam's government for its efforts to extend state authority and reaffirmed United States support for a sovereign Lebanese state outside of the pernicious influence of Hizballah and Iran.

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