Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

Secretary Rubio met today in Washington with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. They continued discussions from the UN General Assembly about bilateral cooperation on regional security and stability, including in Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and other regional issues.

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