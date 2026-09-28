EBRD Expects Steady Expansion Of Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts Kyrgyzstan's real GDP growth at 8.7% in 2026 and 7% in 2027, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in its September Regional Economic Prospects report.

The EBRD noted that Kyrgyzstan's real GDP growth stood at 11.5% in 2024 and 11.1% in 2025. In the first half of 2026, the country's economy expanded by 11.9% in real terms.

The bank's September forecast puts Kyrgyzstan's real GDP growth at 8.7% for 2026 and 7% for 2027. Both forecasts remain unchanged compared with the previous projections, with the revision standing at 0 percentage points for each year.

Trend 's analysis indicates that Kyrgyzstan's economy could maintain a relatively high growth trajectory over the medium term, supported by continued investment activity, construction, industrial expansion and growing domestic demand. Based on the current growth trajectory, real GDP could increase by around 6.5–7.5 percent annually in 2028–2030.

Moreover, Trend 's calculations indicate that if the real GDP growth rate averages around 7% per year starting in 2027, the size of the economy in real terms could increase by approximately 22–25% by 2030 compared to 2026. This would create additional capacity for expansion in manufacturing, transport, energy, trade and services.

The combination of 11.9 percent growth in the first half of 2026 and the projected 8.7 percent full-year growth indicates that the Kyrgyz economy is entering the next stage with a substantial growth base. If investment momentum remains strong, annual capital formation could continue supporting productivity and help keep overall economic growth around 7 percent in the medium term.