Tajikistan Records Sharp Increase In Capital Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Capital investment carried out from all sources of financing in Tajikistan amounted to around 5.7 billion somoni ($618 million) in July 2026, increasing 2.4 times compared with July 2025.

The information was announced by the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Capital investment totaled around 25.5 billion somoni ($2.8 billion) from January through July 2026, up 1.5 times compared with the same period of 2025.

For comparison, capital investment in July 2025 increased by 16.2% compared with July 2024, while capital investment in January-July 2025 grew by 20.9% year-on-year.

Trend estimates suggest that the latest figures point to a significant acceleration in investment activity in Tajikistan in 2026. Capital investment during the first seven months averaged around 3.6 billion somoni ($394 million) per month. If this average is maintained through the remaining five months of the year, total capital investment could reach approximately 43.7 billion somoni ($4.7 billion) by the end of 2026.

Moreover, Trend 's calculations indicate that a stronger scenario could emerge if the monthly pace recorded in July is maintained during the remainder of the year. At an average of around 5.7 billion somoni ($618 million) per month during August-December, total capital investment for 2026 could reach approximately 54 billion somoni ($5.9 billion). This would represent a higher-growth scenario rather than an official forecast, with the final figure depending on the implementation schedule of major investment projects and financing from different sources.

The increase in capital investment could support construction activity, infrastructure development and the implementation of industrial projects in Tajikistan during the second half of the year. At the same time, monthly investment volumes can fluctuate significantly depending on the timing of financing and the launch or completion of individual projects.