Why Seniors Can Wait Hours In The ER - 5 Problems Families Should Prepare For

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A trip to the emergency room can become an all-day ordeal, and older Americans have plenty of opportunities to experience it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that adults 65 and older made approximately 32.9 million emergency-department visits in 2022, accounting for more than one in five ER visits nationwide.

Adults 75 and older had an especially high emergency-department visit rate of 76 visits for every 100 people, compared with 47 visits per 100 people across the overall population. Those numbers don't mean hospitals are allowed to push seniors away-in fact, federal law generally guarantees patients important emergency-care protections.

What older adults and their families are encountering instead is a strained healthcare system where overcrowding, complicated medical needs, hospital-bed shortages, and difficult discharge decisions can turn an emergency visit into a long and potentially expensive experience.

1. Crowded ERs Can Leave Patients Waiting for Hours

The biggest problem may have less to do with someone's age than with what happens when an emergency department simply runs out of places to put people. The American College of Emergency Physicians describes emergency-department boarding as a serious healthcare-system problem in which patients who have already been admitted remain in the ER waiting for an inpatient bed or transfer, sometimes for hours or longer.

Those patients continue occupying ER beds, which means newly arriving patients may remain in waiting rooms or receive care in unconventional spaces while staff prioritizes the most immediately life-threatening conditions. Older adults can be especially vulnerable during prolonged waits because weakness, pain, confusion, dehydration, medication schedules, and mobility problems don't disappear simply because someone is sitting in a waiting room.

If an older family member's symptoms worsen while waiting, tell the triage staff immediately rather than assuming someone will automatically notice the change.

2. Older Patients Can Have Much More Complicated ER Visits

A 75-year-old arriving with weakness or confusion may require a very different evaluation from a younger patient arriving with a straightforward injury. Older adults are more likely to have multiple chronic conditions, take numerous medications, experience cognitive impairment, and present with symptoms that don't always fit the textbook description of an illness.

CDC data provide a glimpse of that complexity: among emergency-department visits by adults 65 and older with Alzheimer's disease during 2020–2022, 37.2% resulted in hospital admission, compared with 28.6% of visits among older adults without Alzheimer's disease.

Those patients were also considerably more likely to arrive by ambulance, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. Families can help by bringing an updated medication list, medical history, allergy information, emergency contacts, and a brief description of what changed from the person's normal condition.

3. Triage Can Make a Long Wait Feel Like You're Being Denied Care

Emergency departments generally don't operate on a first-come, first-served basis because someone experiencing a stroke, major trauma, respiratory failure, or another immediately life-threatening emergency may need treatment before a person who arrived earlier. That can make a long wait feel like a refusal of care, particularly when an older patient is uncomfortable or frightened but doesn't appear critically ill during the initial triage assessment.

However, federal EMTALA protections explained by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services require most hospital emergency departments to provide an appropriate medical screening examination to determine whether an emergency medical condition exists. If an emergency condition is identified, the hospital must offer stabilizing treatment within its capabilities or arrange an appropriate transfer when necessary.

Age, insurance status, citizenship, and ability to pay aren't valid reasons to deny required emergency screening and stabilizing care.

4. Getting Admitted Doesn't Mean an Inpatient Bed Is Waiting

One of the most confusing ER experiences happens after a doctor decides someone needs hospitalization but there isn't an inpatient bed available. The patient may remain physically in the emergency department as a“boarder,” sometimes for an extended period, even though the decision to admit has already been made.

The American College of Emergency Physicians says boarding reflects broader hospital capacity problems rather than simply an inefficient emergency room, because patients can't leave the ED when inpatient beds, specialty services, transfers, or other appropriate placements aren't available.

For an older patient, that can mean sleeping in an ER room, remaining under bright lights and constant activity, having less opportunity to move normally, or waiting longer for the next stage of care. Families should ask a direct question-”Has my family member been admitted, and are we now waiting for an inpatient bed?”-because that answer helps distinguish an ER treatment delay from a hospital-capacity delay.

5. Discharging an Older Adult Can Be More Complicated Than It Looks

Sending someone home isn't always a simple decision either, particularly when cognition, mobility, medications, transportation, or the ability to manage safely at home are in question.

A 2025 study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine involving 22,940 visits by adults 75 and older found that patients with delirium who were discharged had nearly three times the adjusted risk of dying within 30 days compared with discharged patients without delirium. They were also more likely to return to the emergency department within 30 days, highlighting why confusion in an older patient shouldn't automatically be dismissed as normal aging.

If a family member seems unusually confused, sleepy, weak, unstable, or different from their normal baseline, make sure the emergency team knows that before discharge rather than assuming it was already documented. Before leaving, also ask what symptoms should trigger a return to the ER, when follow-up should occur, whether medications changed, and whether the patient can safely manage the trip home and the first night afterward.

An ER Visit Can Create a Bigger Medicare Bill Than Expected

The financial side of an emergency visit deserves attention too, particularly for retirees trying to predict healthcare spending. Medicare says Part B generally covers emergency-department services, but beneficiaries can owe a copayment for the ER visit and separate copayments for hospital services, plus 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for doctors' services after the Part B deductible.

Costs can vary depending on the services received, other insurance, the facility, and whether providers accept Medicare assignment, so an ER visit involving imaging, laboratory work, physician services, and follow-up care can have more than one financial component.

If the patient is admitted to the same hospital for a related condition within three days of the ER visit, Medicare says the ER copayments aren't charged because the visit is treated as part of the inpatient stay. That makes it worthwhile to keep the Medicare Summary Notice and hospital paperwork together afterward and compare the claims with what actually happened during the visit.

Urgent Care Isn't Always a Substitute for the Emergency Room

Avoiding an unnecessary ER visit can save time and money, but fear of the bill shouldn't push someone with a genuine emergency toward a lower level of care. Urgent care, same-day primary care, telehealth, and nurse advice lines may make sense for some non-life-threatening problems, but they aren't substitutes for emergency evaluation when symptoms suggest a heart attack, stroke, severe breathing difficulty, major injury, uncontrolled bleeding, or another potentially life-threatening condition.

Calling 911 may also be safer than driving someone to the hospital when immediate medical intervention could be necessary. If you're uncertain about a less serious problem, your Medicare Advantage plan, physician's office, or other coverage may provide a nurse line or information about appropriate in-network care options. The money-saving strategy isn't“avoid the ER”-it's using the right level of care without delaying treatment for a true emergency.

Know Your Rights If You Believe Emergency Care Was Refused

A long wait and an illegal refusal of emergency care aren't necessarily the same thing, and knowing the distinction matters. CMS says hospital emergency departments covered by EMTALA must provide an appropriate medical screening examination and, when an emergency medical condition exists, stabilizing treatment or an appropriate transfer.

CMS specifically states that a person can't be denied those protections because of age, insurance status, ability to pay, race, disability, citizenship status, or several other protected characteristics. Patients who believe a hospital denied required emergency screening or stabilizing treatment can file an EMTALA complaint, so families don't have to simply accept an outright refusal as normal hospital procedure.

Write down what happened, including dates, times, names when available, what symptoms were reported, and what the hospital said, because specific information can be useful if you later question whether the patient's rights were violated.

Prepare Before the Next Emergency Happens

The best time to organize emergency information is before anyone needs an ambulance. Keep an updated medication and supplement list, allergies, major diagnoses, physicians' names, insurance information, emergency contacts, healthcare proxy or advance-directive information when applicable, and a short description of the person's normal cognitive and mobility baseline where a family member can find it.

Someone who normally walks independently and balances a checkbook but suddenly can't stand or recognize a spouse presents a very different clinical picture from someone whose medical record simply says“82-year-old with dementia.” Also know which nearby hospital handles major emergencies and which non-emergency options are available for problems that can safely wait, because making those decisions for the first time during a crisis adds unnecessary stress.

A small amount of preparation can help clinicians understand the patient faster while helping families avoid duplicate tests, medication confusion, missed follow-up, and potentially unnecessary healthcare expenses.

Seniors Aren't Supposed to Be Turned Away Because They're Seniors

The troubling reality isn't that hospitals have suddenly adopted a policy of denying emergency care to older Americans. It's that an aging population is placing increasing demand on emergency departments already struggling with crowding, boarding, staffing, inpatient-bed availability, and patients whose medical needs can be extremely complex.

Federal protections still matter: an older person with a possible emergency medical condition has the right to an appropriate screening and, when necessary, stabilizing treatment or an appropriate transfer. Families can help by knowing those rights, recognizing when worsening symptoms need to be reported immediately, bringing accurate medical information, and understanding the Medicare costs that may follow the visit.

Have you experienced an unusually long ER wait with an older family member, and what do you wish you'd known before you arrived? Share your experience in the comments.