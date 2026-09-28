A $1.04 Billion Powerball Winner Finally Came Forward - Here's What Happens To The Money Now

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For nearly a month, someone in Illinois possessed a piece of paper worth more than $1 billion on paper, and the public had no idea who had it. On September 15, the Illinois Lottery confirmed that the sole winner of the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot from the August 12 drawing had finally claimed the prize.

The anonymous winner had spent only $2 on a single Quick Pick ticket purchased in Quincy, Illinois, but the headline jackpot isn't the amount that will ultimately land in the winner's bank account. The winner selected the lump-sum option, triggering a much smaller cash value and a massive tax bill before decisions about investing, gifting, or spending even begin.

Here's what happens to the money now and why“$1.04 billion winner” doesn't mean someone just received a $1.04 billion check.

The Winner Chose $450.5 Million Instead of $1.04 Billion

The first major decision was whether to accept the advertised $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot as an annuity or take its cash value immediately. Powerball valued the cash option at $450.5 million before taxes, while the full advertised jackpot would have been paid through 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The winner chose the $450.5 million lump sum, according to the Illinois Lottery, after spending several weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors before filing the claim. That means the often-repeated $1.04 billion figure is no longer particularly useful for estimating how much money this person actually controls. Their financial starting point is $450.5 million before taxes... not $1.04 billion.

Why Did $589.5 Million Seem to Disappear?

The difference between $1.04 billion and $450.5 million isn't a penalty for choosing cash. Powerball's advertised jackpot represents the estimated value of all the payments made over the annuity's lifetime, while the cash option represents the amount needed to fund the jackpot at the time it is won.

For this jackpot, taking the cash reduced the headline figure by approximately $589.5 million before a single dollar of tax was considered. Had the winner selected the annuity, Powerball says the $1.04 billion would have been delivered through 30 graduated payments over 29 years rather than appearing immediately in one account. Choosing between those structures is one reason getting professional advice before claiming a prize this large can matter enormously.

Federal Withholding Alone Could Exceed $108 Million

Winning the lottery creates taxable income, and the federal government doesn't wait until the following April to start collecting. The IRS says lottery winnings over $5,000 are generally subject to federal withholding at a flat 24%, calculated on the gambling winnings minus the wager.

Applying 24% to approximately $450.5 million produces roughly $108.1 million in initial federal withholding, although the exact tax accounting belongs to the winner and their advisors.

More importantly, 24% withholding should not be confused with the winner's final federal income-tax liability, since withholding is essentially a payment toward whatever ultimately becomes due. A jackpot this large pushes taxable income far beyond the threshold for the highest federal income-tax bracket, so the winner and their tax advisors would need to account for the difference between what was initially withheld and what ultimately becomes due.

Illinois Gets a Share of the Jackpot Too

The state where this ticket was purchased also taxes lottery prizes. The Illinois Lottery's winner guidance lists Illinois income-tax withholding at 4.95%, although it cautions that tax rates can change and that withholding isn't necessarily designed to cover a winner's total tax liability.

At 4.95%, a $450.5 million cash prize would generate roughly $22.3 million in Illinois withholding based on that published rate. Combine that with an estimated $108.1 million in federal withholding, and approximately $130.4 million could be withheld before considering whether additional federal or other tax ultimately becomes due.

That would leave roughly $320.1 million after those initial federal and Illinois withholdings, based on the published rates, not $450.5 million and certainly not $1.04 billion. That figure still isn't the winner's final after-tax amount because the IRS treats lottery winnings as taxable income, and the 24% federal withholding rate is only a prepayment toward the ultimate federal tax bill.

The Winner Didn't Actually Wait Very Long

Stories about unclaimed jackpots sometimes make it sound as though the ticket holder may have lost it, forgotten about it, or never checked the numbers. This winner apparently knew what had happened and used the time before claiming to prepare, with the Illinois Lottery saying they worked with professional legal and financial advisors during the weeks following the drawing.

Illinois gave the winner considerably more time: Powerball prizes must generally be claimed within one year of the drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

However, someone wanting the lump-sum option has only 60 days from the drawing date to make that election in Illinois, which created a much shorter deadline for this winner's biggest financial choice. In that context, taking roughly a month to assemble advisors before claiming hundreds of millions of dollars looks much less mysterious.

For anyone who ever finds themselves holding a major winning ticket, the Illinois Lottery's first instruction is remarkably simple: sign the back of the physical ticket. For a life-changing prize, securing the ticket and getting qualified legal, tax, and financial advice before making major announcements or purchases can be more important than rushing to the claim center.

We May Never Learn Who Won the $1.04 Billion

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous, and Illinois law allows that choice for sufficiently large prizes. According to the Illinois Lottery, winners receiving prizes of $250,000 or more may request anonymity, which certainly covers a $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Instead of presenting the winner with the traditional giant check for publicity photographs, Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays and Chicago Prize Center Manager Amanda Crosas posed with it. The winner did provide a few comments, saying they initially didn't believe the ticket had won and called a family member to confirm it.

For someone suddenly controlling hundreds of millions of dollars, keeping their identity out of widespread circulation may also reduce some of the unwanted attention that can accompany an enormous lottery win.

Even the Store That Sold the Ticket Gets $500,000

The winner isn't the only person benefiting financially from that $2 Quick Pick. The winning ticket came from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Quincy, Illinois, and the retailer received a $500,000 bonus for selling it, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The jackpot run itself began May 4 and continued through August 12, during which Illinois players purchased more than $53.8 million in Powerball tickets. The Illinois Lottery says those purchases generated $26 million for the state's Common School Fund, while retailers earned $2.5 million in commissions and bonuses during the run.

So although one anonymous ticket holder collected the extraordinary prize, millions of dollars also moved through retailers and state education funding as the jackpot climbed.

What Happens to Hundreds of Millions After the Check Clears?

This is where the lottery story stops being about luck and starts becoming a wealth-management problem most households will never encounter. The winner's advisors may now have to consider cash management, diversified investments, trusts, estate planning, charitable giving, insurance, security, and the tax consequences of transferring wealth to relatives or organizations.

Simply leaving hundreds of millions in an ordinary bank account would also require consideration of deposit-insurance limits and broader asset-protection strategies rather than treating the prize like an oversized emergency fund. For perspective, standard FDIC insurance generally covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. A winner managing hundreds of millions of dollars therefore needs an entirely different cash-management strategy than simply depositing the check into one conventional savings account.

The fact that the winner involved legal and financial professionals before claiming suggests at least some of that planning had already started before the money changed hands. At this scale, avoiding a disastrous decision may matter far more financially than squeezing another fraction of a percentage point from an investment.

The Billion-Dollar Headline Is Only the Beginning

The journey from a $2 ticket to spendable wealth shows just how misleading lottery jackpot headlines can be without the numbers underneath them. The anonymous winner matched all six numbers (4, 26, 66, 67, 69 and Powerball 9) to win the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history, then exchanged the advertised $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot for its $450.5 million cash value.

Federal and Illinois withholding can take another enormous bite, and the IRS cautions that withholding may still not equal the winner's eventual total tax obligation. What's left is still generational wealth, but keeping and managing it will require a completely different set of skills than the extraordinary luck required to win it.

If you won a jackpot this large, would you take the $450.5 million cash option or choose 30 payments over 29 years?