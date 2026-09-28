Your Medicare Plan Drops Your Doctor For 2027 - What Can You Do During Open Enrollment?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You like your doctor, they know your medical history, and you've spent years building a relationship with the practice. Then your Medicare Advantage plan's 2027 information arrives and you discover that doctor may no longer be in the network next year.

That change can affect much more than convenience. Medicare explains that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries may need to use network providers for non-emergency care, while some plans cover out-of-network services only at a higher cost.

Fortunately, the annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period from October 15 through December 7 gives beneficiaries an opportunity to reconsider their coverage for January 1. But changing plans solely to keep one doctor can create other financial problems if prescriptions, specialists, hospitals, deductibles, copayments, or Medigap eligibility aren't checked first.

If your doctor won't be in your Medicare Advantage network for 2027, here's what to do before December 7.

Confirm That Your Doctor Really Is Leaving the Network

Don't change health insurance based solely on something you heard at the doctor's front desk or from someone with a similar insurance company. Start with your plan's 2027 materials, then call both the physician's office and your Medicare Advantage plan and ask whether the doctor will be in-network for your exact plan beginning January 1, 2027.

Be just as specific about hospitals, specialists, laboratories, imaging facilities, rehabilitation providers, and other healthcare professionals you regularly use because keeping your primary-care doctor doesn't help much if your cardiologist or preferred hospital disappears from the network instead.

CMS requires Medicare Advantage plans to maintain adequate provider networks, but that doesn't mean every physician you currently use must remain contracted with your particular plan. Write down whom you spoke with, when you called, and what you were told so you have a record while comparing your 2027 choices.

Compare Other Medicare Advantage Plans That Include Your Doctor

If keeping the doctor is a priority, search for other Medicare Advantage plans available in your area that include the physician. During Medicare Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, with the new coverage generally taking effect January 1.

Don't compare plans based on the doctor alone, however, because Medicare notes that Medicare Advantage costs and rules can differ for premiums, services, prior authorization, provider networks, and annual out-of-pocket limits. Make a simple worksheet containing your premium, expected specialist copays, hospital costs, prescription costs, maximum out-of-pocket amount, and the providers you actually use.

A plan that keeps your favorite doctor could still be a poor financial trade if it makes several expensive prescriptions or specialists considerably more costly.

Don't Trust a Provider Directory Without Making a Phone Call

An online provider directory is a useful starting point, but don't make an important coverage decision based on a search result alone. When you call the doctor's office, don't ask,“Do you take UnitedHealthcare?” or another broad insurer name; give the staff the exact 2027 Medicare Advantage plan you're considering and ask whether the physician expects to participate beginning January 1.

Then call the insurer and verify the same information from its side before submitting your enrollment change. CMS has been working to improve Medicare Advantage provider-directory accuracy and make provider information easier for beneficiaries to use when comparing coverage, but network participation can still change. Spending another ten minutes verifying a physician could save you from discovering in January that the doctor you changed plans to keep isn't actually in the network you selected.

Original Medicare Could Give You Broader Doctor Access

Another option during the October 15–December 7 Open Enrollment Period is leaving Medicare Advantage and returning to Original Medicare. Medicare explains that Original Medicare generally lets beneficiaries use any doctor or hospital that takes Medicare anywhere in the United States, rather than relying on a Medicare Advantage-style provider network. But broader provider access comes with a major financial difference: Original Medicare has no annual limit on what you pay out of pocket unless you have supplemental coverage such as Medigap, Medicaid, or qualifying employer or retiree coverage.

Beneficiaries who want prescription coverage generally also need a separate Part D plan, while most Medicare Advantage plans include drug coverage. Before leaving Medicare Advantage to keep a physician, therefore, calculate the cost of the entire replacement coverage arrangement rather than comparing only monthly premiums.

You May Not Be Guaranteed a Medigap Policy

This may be the most important financial question in the entire decision. Someone who has been enrolled in Medicare Advantage for years shouldn't assume they can return to Original Medicare and automatically purchase whichever Medigap policy they want. Outside certain enrollment periods and federally protected guaranteed-issue situations, Medigap availability can depend on state law and, in many cases, medical underwriting, meaning an insurer may be allowed to consider your health when deciding whether to sell coverage or what it will cost.

Federal protections include certain“trial rights,” such as circumstances where someone tried Medicare Advantage when first eligible at 65 and returns to Original Medicare within the applicable first year. Because Original Medicare itself has no annual out-of-pocket maximum, finding out after leaving Medicare Advantage that the Medigap coverage you expected isn't available or affordable could dramatically change your healthcare budget.

Your Prescriptions Need Their Own 2027 Checkup

Don't save your relationship with one physician while accidentally making the medications that physician prescribes substantially more expensive. For 2027, Medicare says a Part D plan can have a deductible as high as $700, while annual out-of-pocket spending on covered Part D drugs is capped at $2,400 before beneficiaries reach the catastrophic coverage stage.

Enter every current prescription when comparing plans and look beyond the premium to check formularies, drug tiers, preferred pharmacies, prior authorization, quantity limits, and other restrictions. If you leave Medicare Advantage for Original Medicare, remember that modern Medigap policies don't include prescription-drug coverage, so beneficiaries who want drug coverage generally need to choose a separate Part D plan.

The financially smart comparison therefore asks three questions together: Can I keep my doctors, are my drugs covered favorably, and what could the entire year cost me?

Active Treatment Could Give You Additional Protection

A provider-network departure becomes much more serious when someone is undergoing cancer treatment, preparing for surgery, receiving institutional care, pregnant, terminally ill, or being treated for another serious and complex condition. CMS says certain“continuing care patients” may be able to continue seeing a provider who leaves the network for up to 90 days at in-network rates. That protection can provide valuable breathing room while a patient transitions to another physician or evaluates other coverage, but don't assume it automatically applies to your situation.

Contact both the health plan and treating provider promptly and ask specifically whether you qualify as a continuing-care patient and what documentation or approval is required. If treatment is already scheduled for early 2027, discuss the insurance change with the medical team before December 7 so authorizations, appointments, medications, and procedures don't become unnecessarily disrupted.

There Is Another Medicare Advantage Window After January 1

Missing the December 7 deadline doesn't always mean someone already enrolled in Medicare Advantage is stuck with the plan for another full year. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 through March 31, during which people already enrolled in Medicare Advantage can generally switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or leave Medicare Advantage and return to Original Medicare.

A change during that period generally takes effect on the first day of the month after the plan receives the enrollment request. However, returning to Original Medicare still doesn't automatically guarantee access to the Medigap policy you want, so waiting until January doesn't eliminate the underwriting and supplemental-coverage questions. Think of this period as an opportunity to correct a bad Medicare Advantage choice rather than a reason to postpone careful research during the fall.

Free Help Is Available Before You Make the Decision

You don't have to compare these choices entirely on your own or rely solely on an insurance salesperson who may represent particular plans. Medicare beneficiaries can use the official Medicare Plan Finder and call 1-800-MEDICARE for help comparing coverage, while the State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides free, one-on-one Medicare counseling through local programs. Bring your complete prescription list, physicians' names, preferred hospitals, current plan information, and any 2027 plan notices when asking for assistance.

If you're considering Original Medicare plus Medigap, specifically ask about your state's Medigap protections because some states provide rights beyond the federal minimum. Free counseling can be particularly valuable when the decision involves not merely switching Medicare Advantage plans but changing the entire way your Medicare coverage is structured.

Don't Let January 1 Make the Decision for You

Losing a trusted physician from your Medicare Advantage network is frustrating, but it doesn't necessarily mean you must lose the doctor or blindly follow the physician into another plan. Before December 7, compare other Medicare Advantage options, verify provider participation from both sides, enter every prescription, compare annual out-of-pocket exposure, and investigate Original Medicare if broader provider access makes sense. If Original Medicare plus Medigap interests you, determine your actual Medigap eligibility and likely premium before dropping Medicare Advantage because federal guaranteed-issue protections don't apply in every situation. Someone undergoing active treatment should also ask whether the 90-day continuing-care protections apply rather than assuming care must stop on January 1.

If your Medicare plan dropped a doctor you'd seen for years, would keeping the doctor be important enough to make you change plans?