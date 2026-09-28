A $0 Medicare Advantage Premium Doesn't Mean $0 Health Care - Check These 6 Costs

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Seeing“$0 monthly premium” beside a Medicare Advantage plan can make it look like you've found health insurance that won't take another bite out of your retirement income. But that zero refers to the plan's additional premium, not necessarily what you'll spend to receive healthcare throughout the year. Medicare explains that Medicare Advantage costs can include deductibles, copayments, and other cost-sharing, with individual plans determining what members pay for covered services. You generally must also continue paying your Medicare Part B premium, which is $202.90 per month in 2026 for most beneficiaries. Before choosing a $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan, check these six expenses that can determine whether“free” coverage actually fits your retirement budget.

1. Your Medicare Part B Premium Doesn't Disappear

A $0 Medicare Advantage premium generally doesn't erase the premium you're already paying for Medicare Part B. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month in 2026, although higher-income beneficiaries can pay more through the income-related monthly adjustment amount known as IRMAA. Medicare notes that you pay the Part B premium every month even when you don't receive any Part B-covered services. Some Medicare Advantage plans help pay all or part of the Part B premium, but Medicare cautions that this benefit isn't available everywhere and depends on the particular plan. In other words, put the $0 plan premium beside your existing Medicare expense rather than replacing it when calculating what coverage costs each month.

2. Copays Can Add Up Quickly When You Use the Plan

The next number to investigate is what you'll pay when you actually visit a doctor. A $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan can still charge copayments or coinsurance for covered services, and those amounts may vary substantially depending on the type of care you receive. Imagine a plan with a hypothetical $20 specialist copay: seeing specialists five times in a month would mean $100 in cost-sharing despite paying nothing for the plan's monthly premium. Add physical therapy, imaging, urgent care, or other services, and a medically busy month can become surprisingly expensive. Instead of asking only,“What's the premium?” pull out the plan's Summary of Benefits or Evidence of Coverage and price the services you realistically expect to use.

3. Deductibles Can Make the Beginning of the Year Expensive

A deductible is the amount you're responsible for before certain plan benefits begin paying according to their normal cost-sharing rules. Medicare Advantage deductibles vary by plan, and drug coverage included with the plan may have its own deductible structure. Medicare explains that each plan sets its premiums, deductibles, and charges for services annually, so a plan that worked well for your budget this year deserves another review before assuming next year will look identical. Deductibles can be particularly noticeable early in the year if you schedule expensive care or fill costly prescriptions before you've accumulated much healthcare spending. When comparing two $0-premium plans, the one with the more favorable deductible and cost-sharing structure for your healthcare needs may ultimately be worth considerably more than a flashy extra benefit.

4. Your Prescription Costs Can Vary by Drug and Pharmacy

Most Medicare Advantage plans include Part D prescription drug coverage, but“includes prescriptions” certainly doesn't mean every medication is free. In 2026, Medicare says Medicare drug plans can have deductibles of up to $615, followed by copayments or coinsurance that depend on the plan and medication. Where you fill those prescriptions can matter too, because Medicare explains that preferred in-network pharmacies may offer lower copayments or coinsurance than other pharmacies in the network, while using an out-of-network pharmacy can mean paying substantially more. The good news is that out-of-pocket spending on covered Part D drugs is capped at $2,100 in 2026, after which beneficiaries enter catastrophic coverage and owe nothing for covered Part D medications for the rest of the calendar year. Before enrolling in a $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan, enter every medication you currently take into Medicare's plan-comparison process instead of assuming drug coverage will be roughly equivalent.

5. Going Outside the Provider Network Can Cost More

The plan can look inexpensive until you discover that the cardiologist you've seen for eight years isn't in its network. Medicare Advantage plans may require beneficiaries to use doctors and other providers within the plan's network and service area for non-emergency care, although some plans provide out-of-network coverage at a higher cost. Medicare recommends checking with your plan to determine whether your provider is in-network and notes that beneficiaries generally pay a higher share when a plan permits out-of-network care. Don't stop with your primary-care physician: check the hospital you prefer, specialists, labs, imaging facilities, and other providers you regularly use. Saving $30 a month on premiums isn't much of a bargain if maintaining your existing medical team creates hundreds of dollars in additional out-of-network expenses.

6. Your Maximum Out-of-Pocket Limit Deserves Attention

One of the most important numbers on a Medicare Advantage plan may be one retirees hope they'll never reach: the annual out-of-pocket maximum for covered Part A and Part B services. Medicare Advantage plans must place a yearly limit on those costs, and once you reach your plan's applicable limit, you pay nothing for covered Part A and Part B services for the remainder of the year. Medicare emphasizes this as an important distinction from Original Medicare, which doesn't have a yearly out-of-pocket limit unless a beneficiary has supplemental coverage that provides additional protection. If you're comparing two $0-premium plans, don't assume they're equally inexpensive simply because their monthly price is identical; compare what each could potentially require you to spend during a very bad health year. A person expecting surgery, regular specialist visits, or ongoing treatment may care considerably more about that maximum than someone primarily comparing routine office copays.

The Cheapest Plan Depends on How You Actually Use Healthcare

A $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan can absolutely be a cost-effective choice, but the zero on the premium shouldn't end your comparison. Add the Part B premium you're still responsible for, then examine medical deductibles, doctor and specialist copays, prescription costs, provider-network rules, and the annual out-of-pocket maximum. Someone who sees a doctor twice a year and takes inexpensive prescriptions can experience the same plan very differently from a retiree attending therapy twice a week while managing diabetes and heart disease. Medicare also reminds beneficiaries that plan costs can change each year, making the Annual Notice of Change and fall plan comparison especially important even when you're happy with your existing coverage.

When you compare Medicare plans, do you look beyond the monthly premium to estimate what a realistic year of actually using the coverage could cost?