Homeowners Are Falling Behind On Mortgages In Some Parts Of America-Is Your Area One Of Them?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Most homeowners aren't suddenly missing their mortgage payments, but beneath the relatively calm national numbers, financial stress is becoming much easier to spot in certain parts of the country. The latest data from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) shows the national mortgage delinquency rate reached 3.53% in August 2026, up a modest 10 basis points from a year earlier but still below every pre-pandemic August on record. More concerning, the number of seriously delinquent mortgages (loans at least 90 days past due) has climbed 19% over the past year to 574,000. Foreclosure inventory is also up 41% from August 2025, even though completed foreclosure activity remains well below 2019 levels. That makes the current mortgage delinquency rates story less about a nationwide housing crisis and more about identifying the states, cities, and borrowers where financial pressure is building fastest.

Mississippi Has Been One of the States to Watch

Recent data consistently puts Mississippi near the top of the list when measuring increases in homeowners falling behind. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that Mississippi had the largest year-over-year increase in overall mortgage delinquency during the first quarter of 2026, rising 131 basis points, or 1.31 percentage points. MBA's second-quarter report subsequently found Mississippi among the states with the largest quarterly increases, with its delinquency rate rising another 39 basis points. Separate Cotality research found Mississippi and Georgia tied for the largest year-over-year increase in overall delinquency rates in March, each rising 0.5 percentage point. For homeowners in Mississippi, those repeated appearances across different datasets make local mortgage delinquency rates particularly worth watching.

Georgia Has Also Seen Delinquencies Climb

Georgia stands out because the increase isn't limited to one report or measurement period. MBA found the state's overall delinquency rate increased 78 basis points year over year during the first quarter of 2026, placing it among the five states with the largest increases. Cotality's March analysis likewise showed Georgia's overall delinquency rate rising 0.5 percentage point from a year earlier, tying Mississippi for the largest increase among states in that dataset. That doesn't mean half a percent of Georgia homeowners suddenly entered foreclosure, because delinquency includes different stages of missed mortgage payments and foreclosure is a later, separate stage of distress.

Texas Has Several Metro Areas Flashing Warning Signs

Statewide numbers can hide significant local differences, and Texas offers one of the clearest examples. Cotality's metro-level analysis found that Odessa's overall mortgage delinquency rate increased 1.1 percentage points year over year in March 2026, while Victoria rose 1.0 percentage point. Odessa also recorded a 1.0-percentage-point increase in serious delinquencies, and San Angelo was up 0.7 percentage point in that more severe category. More recent ICE research shows another vulnerability in Texas: borrowers who bought homes between 2022 and 2025 are disproportionately represented among the approximately 813,000 mortgage holders nationwide who currently owe more than their homes are worth. A homeowner in Texas shouldn't assume trouble simply because of the state on their address, but these local differences show why national mortgage delinquency rates don't tell the entire story.

Florida Is Feeling Pressure Among Some FHA Borrowers

Florida's housing market has attracted attention for falling home values in some areas as well as rising insurance and ownership expenses. Cotality reported this month that Florida's FHA serious delinquency rate climbed from 4.3% in August 2025 to 6.36% in March 2026, an increase of nearly 48% in seven months. ICE has also found that negative equity is disproportionately concentrated among homeowners in Florida and Texas, particularly borrowers who purchased relatively recently and those with FHA or VA loans. Negative equity doesn't automatically cause a homeowner to miss payments, but it can remove one financial escape route because selling or refinancing becomes more difficult when the mortgage balance approaches or exceeds the home's value. For a household already struggling with higher insurance, taxes, or other bills, having little usable home equity can make a temporary financial setback harder to solve.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Had an Especially Large Jump

One of the sharpest increases Cotality identified wasn't in a major Sun Belt city but in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The metro area's overall delinquency rate increased 1.5 percentage points between March 2025 and March 2026, the largest increase among the 384 metropolitan areas included in Cotality's analysis. Overall, 294 of those 384 metros experienced a year-over-year increase in mortgage delinquencies, showing that the movement wasn't confined to a handful of isolated cities. Serious delinquencies rose in even more places, with 333 metropolitan areas recording increases. Those figures help explain how national mortgage delinquency rates can look relatively manageable while individual communities experience considerably greater deterioration.

FHA Borrowers Are Showing More Financial Stress

Where you live isn't the only factor that determines whether your local housing market is vulnerable because the type of mortgage matters too. MBA reported that FHA loans had a seasonally adjusted delinquency rate of 11.79% at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared with 2.72% for conventional loans and 4.89% for VA loans.

More importantly, FHA serious delinquencies increased 227 basis points from the previous year, while conventional serious delinquencies rose just six basis points and VA serious delinquencies increased 31 basis points. FHA borrowers often make smaller down payments and may have fewer financial reserves, which can leave some households with less room when income drops or another major expense arrives.

Some of the FHA increase also requires context. The Mortgage Bankers Association says the numbers have been affected by the expiration of pandemic-era FHA relief options in September 2025 and by required trial-payment plans, during which borrowers can continue to be reported as delinquent until a permanent workout is in place. That doesn't erase the financial stress reflected in the data, but it does mean the increase shouldn't automatically be interpreted as millions of FHA borrowers suddenly moving toward foreclosure.

Rising Insurance Costs Can Make the Mortgage Payment Harder to Carry

Homeowners don't experience their mortgage principal and interest in isolation because taxes and insurance can dramatically change the actual monthly housing payment. ICE reported in September that the average single-family mortgage holder now pays $209 per month for property insurance, nearly 80% more than at the beginning of 2020. Insurance alone now represents 9.6% of the average monthly mortgage payment, while the burden reaches 24.3% in New Orleans. Homeowners who switched private insurance carriers during the past year reduced premiums by an average 6.6%, while people who remained with their existing carrier experienced an average 10.4% increase, according to ICE.

In dollar terms, ICE says switchers saved an average $440 a year compared with homeowners who stayed with their existing carrier, while also obtaining slightly lower deductibles and higher coverage limits. Shopping insurance therefore won't solve a mortgage affordability problem, but for a homeowner trying to keep an escrow-driven payment increase under control, several hundred dollars a year is worth investigating.

Insurance isn't the only escrow expense creating pressure. Cotality estimated earlier this year that about 65% of homeowners with escrow accounts could face shortages in 2026, with an average projected shortage of roughly $2,100 as rising insurance premiums and property taxes work their way into monthly payments. A $2,100 shortage equals $175 a month if it's spread evenly across a year, showing how someone with a fixed-rate mortgage can still experience a substantial increase in the check they send the servicer.

The National Numbers Still Don't Point to a 2008-Style Collapse

Rising delinquencies deserve attention, but they also need context so homeowners aren't unnecessarily frightened by the statistics. ICE's latest August data puts the national delinquency rate at 3.53%, which remains 35 basis points below August 2019 and lower than every pre-pandemic August in its records. Even the serious delinquency rate of 1.04% is essentially in line with the 1.03% average recorded during August in the 2017-2019 period. Foreclosure sales remain only 57% of their August 2019 pace despite rising 12% from a year ago, so more borrowers falling behind hasn't translated into anything resembling the foreclosure wave experienced during the Great Recession. The better interpretation of current mortgage delinquency rates is that financial stress is increasing in identifiable pockets while the broader mortgage market remains comparatively stable.

Your ZIP Code Matters More Than the National Headline

If you're worried about your own area, look beyond headlines saying mortgage delinquencies are either“rising” or“stable,” because both statements can be true depending on geography and the group being measured. Mississippi, Georgia, portions of Texas, and certain FHA-heavy markets have shown noticeably greater deterioration, while metro-level results reveal even sharper differences in places such as Pine Bluff, Odessa, and Victoria. Homeowners personally struggling with payments should contact their mortgage servicer early rather than waiting until several payments have been missed, since workout options generally become harder to navigate once a loan moves deeper into delinquency. The latest data doesn't show American homeowners collectively falling off a financial cliff, but it does show enough movement in serious delinquencies and foreclosure inventory to make local mortgage delinquency rates worth following through the remainder of 2026.

Don't wait until you're 90 days behind to make that call. HUD advises homeowners struggling with mortgage payments to contact their mortgage servicer as soon as possible and says HUD-approved foreclosure-prevention counseling is available free of charge. FHA borrowers may have options including repayment plans, temporary forbearance, partial claims, loan modifications, or a Payment Supplement, depending on their circumstances. Homeowners with other mortgage types should ask their servicer specifically which loss-mitigation programs apply to their loan.

Have you noticed more foreclosures, price reductions, or financially stressed homeowners in your area this year?