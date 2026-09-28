TN: Heavy Rain Likely In Erode, Namakkal, Madurai Today Evening Showers In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu's Erode, Namakkal and Madurai districts on Tuesday, the weather department said, as it forecast showers and strong winds across parts of the state over the next three days.

In a weather bulletin, the department said moderate rain accompanied by strong winds could occur at isolated places in 16 districts on Tuesday. These include districts along the Western Ghats, as well as Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Perambalur. Chennai and its neighbouring areas could receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the evening or at night.

The forecast points to a spell of showers after a largely warm day, though the bulletin did not specify how widely rain would be distributed across the city.

The possibility of heavier rain will shift to parts of western and northern Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. One or two places in the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, the department said.

Moderate rain is also expected at isolated places in 16 districts on Wednesday.

The forecast covers districts along the Western Ghats, and includes Tirupattur, Vellore and Sivaganga. Conditions may vary considerably within each district, as the heavier rainfall forecast applies only to one or two locations.

The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts could see heavy rain, with thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day forecast indicates that unsettled weather may persist in the western parts of the state even as the areas under the heavy rain forecast change. Alongside the rain, the department expects higher daytime temperatures in some areas.

Maximum temperatures at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bulletin did not give district-wide rainfall estimates or indicate that every area named in the forecast would receive rain.

Residents in places where thunderstorms develop may experience brief periods of strong winds, while other localities could remain dry. The department's forecast places the highest likelihood of isolated heavy rain in Erode, Namakkal and Madurai on Tuesday, before the focus moves to the Nilgiris and adjoining districts on Wednesday.