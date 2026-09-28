Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 29: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|22K (10g)
|24K (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,61,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,39,940
|Rs 1,52,670
|Rs 2,60,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,39,940
|Rs 1,52,670
|Rs 2,56,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,62,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,820
|Rs 2,56,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,39,940
|Rs 1,52,670
|Rs 2,65,900
Recent market data indicates that gold has remained around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in several major cities. Silver has also remained expensive, with prices showing noticeable differences depending on the location.
For gold buyers, 22-carat gold is particularly important because it is widely used for jewellery. The 24-carat category, meanwhile, represents higher-purity gold and is commonly tracked by investors and those buying gold bars or coins.
Silver prices are also attracting attention as the precious metal continues to be monitored alongside gold. Recent data shows considerable movement in silver prices over the past several sessions, highlighting the volatility in the precious-metals market.
It is important to remember that the quoted gold and silver rates are indicative market prices. The final amount paid at a jewellery store can be higher because of making charges, wastage charges, GST and other applicable costs. Jewellery prices can also vary between retailers depending on their individual pricing structures.
Those planning to buy gold or silver should therefore check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before completing a transaction. Market prices can change during the day, while retail quotes may differ based on purity, product type and additional charges.
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