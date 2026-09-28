Walmart Now Delivers Papa John's-Why Adding Pizza To Your Grocery Order Can Cost More Than Ordering Direct

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) The lit exterior sign of a Papa John's restaurant stands against a bright daytime sky. Exploring Walmart's new restaurant delivery partnerships reveals why adding fast-food items like pizza to your grocery order often carries hidden markups and service fees that make ordering direct significantly cheaper. Shutterstock.

Getting pizza delivered with your groceries sounds like the ultimate convenience. Instead of opening one app for groceries and another for dinner, Walmart is now bringing Papa John's into the same shopping experience. The partnership began rolling out in select markets in September 2026, with plans to expand to many participating locations. But convenience does not automatically mean the lowest price. Depending on your location, promotions, delivery fees, and the way you build the order, adding pizza to a Walmart grocery order could cost more than ordering directly from Papa John's.

Walmart Is Turning Grocery Delivery Into a Dinner Order

Walmart's new Papa John's partnership allows eligible customers to find the restaurant through the Restaurants section of the Walmart app or Walmart. Customers can order pizza, wings, sandwiches, sides, and desserts, then combine the restaurant order with Walmart groceries and household items. This is different from simply buying a frozen pizza during a grocery trip because the food is prepared at a participating Papa John's restaurant. The biggest selling point is having groceries and restaurant food arrive through the same Walmart shopping experience. For households already placing a Walmart delivery order, that convenience could be appealing.

The Convenience May Be Worth Paying For

There is a legitimate reason someone might choose Walmart even if the pizza itself is not cheaper. You can add dinner while ordering milk, bread, produce, snacks, or household supplies without switching between multiple apps. Walmart says eligible customers can order Papa John's on its own or alongside a Walmart order through the same experience. That can save time, particularly on nights when making two separate orders feels like more work than it is worth. The question for budget-conscious shoppers is whether that convenience creates an additional cost at checkout.

Papa John's Has Its Own Deals That May Not Carry Over

One of the biggest reasons to check Papa John's directly is the restaurant's own promotions. Papa John's regularly advertises offers through its website and app, and its promotions can include discounted pizzas, bundles, and other limited-time deals. The company also notes that prices vary by location and that some offers are available only through specific ordering channels. That means a promotion visible when ordering directly may not necessarily be available through Walmart. Before assuming the Walmart price is the better option, compare the actual pizza deal rather than just the menu price.

Delivery Fees Can Change the Final Total

Delivery is where the comparison can become more complicated. Papa John's states that delivery fees may apply and may not be discounted by promotional offers. The company also says minimum purchase requirements and taxes can apply to delivery orders. Walmart has its own delivery fee structure, with standard delivery, express delivery, and other options carrying different charges depending on the order and membership status. Walmart's current help information says standard store delivery is $9.95, while Walmart+ members can receive free standard delivery on qualifying orders of at least $35.

Walmart+ Could Change the Math

Walmart+ members may have a different calculation because membership can eliminate certain Walmart delivery fees when an order meets the applicable minimum. Walmart currently says Walmart+ members receive free delivery from stores on qualifying orders of at least $35, while other delivery options can have additional charges. That means someone who is already paying for Walmart+ may see more value in adding dinner to a grocery delivery. Someone who does not have Walmart+ should pay closer attention to the delivery charges shown at checkout. The membership itself should not be treated as a reason to spend more on groceries just to make a pizza delivery seem cheaper.

Ordering Direct Gives You More Ways to Check Restaurant Deals

Papa John's own ordering system is designed around its restaurant menu and promotions. The company offers online ordering through its website and app, along with its Papa Rewards program and location-specific deals. Ordering directly also makes it easier to compare the restaurant's carryout and delivery options before completing the purchase. Some promotions are specifically marked for online orders, while others may have separate requirements. If you are ordering pizza primarily because you want the best restaurant deal, checking Papa John's directly before opening the Walmart app can make sense.

The Grocery Order Can Still Be the Better Choice

There are situations where ordering through Walmart may make financial sense even if the pizza itself is not cheaper. Suppose you already need a grocery delivery and are close to the order minimum for your preferred delivery option. Adding dinner to that same order may be more convenient than creating a completely separate delivery. Walmart specifically designed the Papa John's partnership around combining restaurant food with groceries and everyday items. In that situation, the value comes from consolidating the shopping experience rather than getting a lower menu price on the pizza.

Do Not Compare Menu Prices Without Comparing the Entire Cart

A common mistake is comparing the Papa John's pizza price in one app with the pizza price in another and stopping there. The actual total can include delivery charges, taxes, minimum-order requirements, promotional discounts, and other fees. Papa John's notes that its prices vary by location and that delivery fees may apply. Walmart also displays applicable delivery fees through the cart and checkout process. The number that matters is therefore the final amount you would actually pay, not the price displayed beside the pizza.

Current Papa John's Deals Make Direct Ordering Worth Checking

Papa John's regularly runs promotions through its own ordering channels, which can change the comparison quickly. Deals may include discounted pizzas, bundle offers, or rewards for returning customers. Offers can also have specific size, topping, location, or ordering requirements. That is why shoppers should not assume that the same restaurant food will cost the same regardless of where it is ordered. A Walmart customer might value the convenience of combining the order, while another shopper could save more by using a Papa John's promotion directly.

Availability Is Still Limited During the Rollout

The Walmart and Papa John's partnership is not yet available at every Walmart or Papa John's location. The service is rolling out in select markets and is expected to expand as more participating locations are added. Customers can check the Walmart app or Walmart using their delivery address to determine whether the restaurant is available. That matters because a shopper may see news about the partnership without seeing Papa John's in their own Walmart account. Availability can also change as Walmart expands the program.

The Biggest Savings May Come From Carryout

If price is the only concern, it is worth considering a third option before choosing between Walmart delivery and Papa John's delivery. Carryout can eliminate delivery charges, although customers still need to account for taxes and any applicable promotional requirements. Papa John's own ordering system allows customers to choose between delivery and carryout, giving shoppers another way to compare the final cost. A shopper who lives close to a restaurant may find that picking up the pizza costs less than paying for either delivery option. Of course, that also means giving up the convenience of having dinner brought to the door.

Convenience and Price Are Two Different Kinds of Value

Walmart's Papa John's partnership is less about creating a cheaper pizza and more about putting another dinner option inside the grocery-shopping experience. Customers can combine pizza with groceries, household items, and other purchases without switching between separate ordering platforms. That convenience can be valuable, especially for busy households that already have a Walmart delivery scheduled. But shoppers looking strictly for the lowest restaurant bill should compare Walmart's final checkout total with Papa John's direct price and current promotions. A few minutes of comparison can reveal whether the convenience is actually costing extra.

Check Both Apps Before You Place the Order

The easiest way to avoid overpaying is to check both options before submitting the order. Look at the pizza price, current promotions, delivery charges, order minimums, and any Walmart+ benefits that apply to your cart. Papa John's says its prices and offers can vary by location, while Walmart's delivery fees and available services can also depend on the order and customer location. If the totals are close, the convenience of combining pizza with groceries may make Walmart worthwhile. If the direct Papa John's order comes with a strong promotion or lower final cost, ordering separately may make more sense.

The New Walmart Option Is About Convenience First

Walmart's addition of Papa John's gives shoppers another way to handle dinner while completing their grocery order. The service is especially interesting because it brings restaurant food into the same shopping experience as groceries and household purchases. That could make restaurant delivery feel more like another grocery category rather than a separate purchase. But shoppers should not confuse easier ordering with automatically lower prices. The smartest comparison is the final checkout total after promotions, delivery fees, order minimums, and membership benefits are all considered.

Before adding Papa John's to your Walmart cart, open the Papa John's app or website and compare the same order. If the prices are close, Walmart's one-cart convenience may be worth it, but a direct restaurant promotion could make ordering the cheaper choice separately.

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