Chhattisgarh Hockey League 2026 Trials Get Underway In Raipur

Deputy CM Commends Player Enthusiasm

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The selection trials for the inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL) 2026 got underway at Pitch-1 of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, Raipur. Of the 373 players registered for the trials, 223 reported and took part on the opening day. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Chhattisgarh Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare graced the occasion organised on Monday. He met the participating players at the ground and interacted with them, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Sao said,“Hockey runs deep in Chhattisgarh, and the enthusiasm of the players at these trials is proof of it. Today I saw their passion on the field for myself. The Chhattisgarh Hockey League has been created to give young players like these a bigger stage, where they will share the field with national and international players. Our government's aim is that every sporting talent in Chhattisgarh gets the opportunity to rise to the state, national and international level. My best wishes to every player taking part in the trials.”

Trials and Selection Process

The trials are being organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Chhattisgarh, and are being conducted in accordance with the rules and criteria laid down by Hockey Chhattisgarh. The trials were overseen by a panel comprising Prabhakar Pandey, Joint Director; Rashmi Thakur, Deputy Director; Dinu Prasad Patel, Sports Officer, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare; Rashmi Sandhya Ekka, Senior Hockey Coach, Raipur; Rakesh Toppo, Senior Hockey Coach, Bilaspur; international player Mrinal Choubey, representing Hockey Chhattisgarh; Anurag Shrivastava from Rajnandgaon; and senior hockey player Amitabh Manikpuri.

The trials will continue tomorrow, 29 September 2026, from 9:00 AM at the same venue. On completion of the trials, the list of selected players and a report on the selection process will be submitted to the Directorate of Sports, on the basis of which the six teams of the league will be formed.

About the Chhattisgarh Hockey League

The Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL) is the first official state-level hockey league of Chhattisgarh, organised by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Chhattisgarh. The league has been conceptualised to provide hockey players from the state with a structured and competitive platform to showcase their talent, gain valuable competitive experience and pursue opportunities at the state, national and international levels.

The inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League will be played from October to 21 November 1 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, Raipur, and will feature six franchise-based teams representing different regions of the state - Rajdhani Royals, Chitrakote Challengers, Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions, Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans, who will compete for the title. Each team will field a squad of 22 players: 18 from Chhattisgarh and four national or international players from outside the state.

The league aims to strengthen the hockey ecosystem in Chhattisgarh, create greater opportunities for emerging players and contribute to the continued development of the national sport in the state. With the tagline“Chalo Re Sangi, Hockey Khelbo”, the league celebrates Chhattisgarh's sporting identity, regional pride and its growing aspirations in hockey. (ANI)

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