MTN Stock Falls Overnight: Vail Resorts CEO Admits 'Risks' Heading Into Ski Season As Pass Sales Tumble



Vail Resorts said pass sales for the 2026/27 ski season fell 12%, while ski days dropped 10%.

CEO Robert Katz said the weakness was expected after last season's poor conditions, which could also create risks for the coming season. Vail Resorts Q4 revenue and EPS both beat Street estimates.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) stock dropped overnight as the company faces softer ski pass sales heading into the upcoming winter season after a difficult prior year. CEO Robert Katz said delayed customer decisions could support a late recovery, while improved weather may lift visits and ticket demand. Still, the company expects lingering risks from last season's unusual conditions.

Vail Resorts stock fell more than 1% overnight Monday after gaining 1% in the regular session.

Vail Resorts Pass Sales Remain Under Pressure

In its fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026 results, the company said as of Sept. 18, pass sales for the 2026/27 North American ski season were down about 12%. Ski days sold fell 10%, while total sales declined roughly 6% compared with the same period last year.

CEO Robert Katz said during the company's earnings call that pass sales are still below last year's levels. However, outside industry data suggests Vail Resorts continues to perform better than the overall U.S. ski market, particularly in unlimited pass offerings.

However, he acknowledged the decline is disappointing but not entirely unexpected.“We're clearly not satisfied with any decline in pass sales; this is not necessarily surprising given the severity of the conditions we experienced this past season and the massive growth we saw in past sales in the previous 5 years.”

“Last season was a true anomaly, and it certainly creates risk heading into next season.”

Timing Could Support A Recovery For Vail Resorts

Katz said some potential customers may simply be taking longer to decide whether they will ski this winter.

“We do believe that a portion of the decline is likely due to delayed decision-making rather than reduced overall intent to ski next season. This creates an opportunity for potential improvements for pass sales in the final selling season and/or ultimately, through in-season lift ticket purchases next year. If those consumers eventually commit, Vail could see additional pass purchases later in the sales cycle.”

Vail reported $278 million in Q4 revenue with a loss of $5.34 per share, both besting consensus estimates of $269 million and a loss of $5.37 per share, according to Fiscal data. Revenue for the fiscal year declined 4.5%.

MTN Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock fell to 'neutral' from 'bullish' territory the previous day.

A user said,“Algos can play all the games they want tomorrow when the market opens. I expect a bloodbath along with updates to various price targets.”

MTN stock has gained nearly 4% year to date.

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