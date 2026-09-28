Lack Of US Sensitivity To India's Concerns Over Pakistan Terrorism Impacting Ties: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says that the US's lack of sensitivity to India's concerns about terrorism emanating from Pakistan is a problem for Washington-New Delhi relations.

He did name Pakistan, but made it amply clear he was referring to it by ascribing the terrorism to "a neighbour" that uses it as a policy, and it was criticism directed at President Donald Trump for developing close relations with Pakistan, ignoring its role as a purveyor of terror.

"Perhaps there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate conscious policy over many, many decades", he said on Monday.

Therefore, the terrorism issue is "particularly important" for India, he said.

"Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem", He said.

If "one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is a impact on that on the relationship", he said.

He made these comments during an event in New York when he was asked about factors hindering better U.S. relations.

He said that besides trade, this insensitivity to terrorism was a factor.

Trump has entirely walked away from the issue of terrorism when it comes to Pakistan, in a change from the policies of the previous administrations.

Previously, the US recognised Islamabad's role in backing global terrorism, which reached its height with the 2001 attacks by al-Qaida on the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington.

Pakistan's role as an accessory to the attacks was exposed when al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was found to be living under Pakistan's protection.