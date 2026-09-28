Asian Games: Sri Lanka Advance To Men's Cricket Semis As Rain Washes Out QF Against Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka men's cricket team reached the semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 without taking the field, as their quarterfinal match against Nepal was washed out due to persistent rain at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday.

With no result due to washout, Sri Lanka progressed to the last four by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking, while Nepal suffered a heartbreak and bowed out without getting an opportunity to take the field.

Sri Lanka will take on defending champions India in the semifinal on Thursday.

Sri Lanka were among the four seeded teams given direct entry into the quarter-final stage, alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Nepal, who had stunned Afghanistan in their group game, advanced to the quarter-finals after their final Group A fixture between Nepal and Japan was washed out, where Nepal once again showed promise with the bat with Sundeep Jora and Lokesh Bam notching up half-centuries to take Nepal to 149/4 at the end of the 15th overs before the heavens opened.

This was the third straight quarterfinal which has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. On Monday, the first quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong was washed out with Pakistan progressing to the semi-finals by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Later, the second quarterfinal between India and Afghanistan was also washed out, with India advancing to the Asian Games semifinals as the higher-ranked team.

Notably, the last four games in the competition have had three washouts without the toss taking place, and one was abandoned after 15 overs.

Not a ball has been bowled in Nisshin since Saturday, when Nepal had raced to 149 for 4 in 15 overs against the hosts Japan before rain washed the game out.

-IANS

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