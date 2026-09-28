Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, Sept 29: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|Rs 90.03
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.74
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
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International crude oil prices have remained a major focus for the energy market. Recent market movements have been linked to developments surrounding the US-Iran situation and concerns about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil shipments. Brent crude had recently traded above the $100-per-barrel level, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for global fuel markets.
Despite these international fluctuations, domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained stable in major Indian cities. Consumers should note that rates can differ from one location to another because of variations in state taxes and other local charges. Fuel prices are updated daily, making it useful to check the latest rate before heading to a petrol pump.
Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, September 28: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
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