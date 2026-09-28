Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy One Russian Battalion On Front Line Every Day 'Magyar'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said this in an interview with The Telegraph, Ukrinform reports.

"As of today, the forces of my grouping kill one enemy battalion every day. Every single day," Brovdi said.

At the same time, he noted that a further increase in the number of Russian troops on the front line would mean more work for Ukrainian troops and greater losses for the enemy.

"We are ready to meet these limitless portions of 'stewed meat.' [...] Once again, I will emphasize that this will not be an easy task for us," Brovdi added.

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According to him, Ukraine is aware of the difficulties of the upcoming combat operations and continues preparing to counter the increased enemy grouping.

Brovdi earlier stated that Russia's covert mobilization was already underway and that a significant increase in Russian manpower was expected on the front line from October, reaching about 300,000 personnel by the end of 2026.