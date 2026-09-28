Honor Metal Dust Removal System Arrives At Customer Site For Furnace Environmental Upgrade

With increasingly strict global environmental standards, efficient dust removal systems have become essential equipment in modern Metal Processing industries. For copper rod, aluminum rod, and furnace applications, reliable dust control solutions help companies meet emission requirements, improve production environments, and enhance operational safety.

Honor Metal has been focusing on industrial environmental protection equipment and providing customized dust removal system and air filter solutions based on different production conditions. With professional engineering design, stable equipment performance, and comprehensive technical support, Honor Metal helps customers achieve cleaner and more efficient production.

Equipment Arrives at Customer Site, Installation and Commissioning Preparation Underway

Recently, the environmental protection equipment supplied by Honor Metal has successfully arrived at the customer's production site and is now being prepared for installation and commissioning.

Based on the customer's furnace conditions and project schedule, Honor Metal designed a customized solution with a processing air volume of approximately 70,000m3/h, using low-pressure pulse bag filtration technology for high-temperature furnace flue gas and metal dust treatment.

The air filter, featuring a 1,680m2 filtration area and 560 PTFE membrane-coated filter bags. The dust emission concentration can be controlled below 10mg/m3. Through optimized airflow design, offline pulse cleaning, and reliable structure, the system ensures stable long-term operation.

According to the project progress, Honor Metal will arrange experienced engineers at the appropriate time to support installation, commissioning, and operation guidance, ensuring smooth project implementation.

Reliable Design Ensures Stable Industrial Operation

Designed for furnace applications with high-temperature flue gas and high dust concentration, this dust removal system adopts advanced filtration technology and multiple protection designs.

The system is equipped with PTFE membrane-coated filter bags, offline cleaning technology, and temperature monitoring functions to improve filtration efficiency, extend service life, and ensure safe operation.

With a pressure resistance of -8000Pa and air leakage rate below 3%, the equipment provides reliable environmental protection for continuous industrial production.

Customized Solutions for Copper and Aluminum Industries

Different Metal Processing applications require different dust control solutions. Honor Metal provides customized environmental protection solutions based on airflow requirements, dust characteristics, and production conditions.

Whether for copper rod CCR lines, Aluminum Rod CCR lines, or upcast workshops, Honor Metal can provide suitable airflow design, air filter configuration, and completedust removal system solutions.

With professional experience and technical capabilities, Honor Metal continues to support global Metal Processing customers with cleaner, safer, and more efficient industrial production.

About Us

HONOR METAL specializes in the copper, aluminum, and recycled metal processing sectors, and is a leading expert in heat treatment and processing solutions. Its high-end brand, ORBICU, registered in Dubai, focuses on comprehensive scrap copper recycling solutions