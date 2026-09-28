Incorrect Flat Blank Width Calculation In Cross-Section Design

1. Overview of the Problem

Flat blank width - sometimes called developed width or unfolded width - is the dimension of the strip before it enters the roll forming line. It is calculated from the finished cross-section by "unrolling" every bend around its neutral axis.

This is not a forming-process error in the way that roll gap misalignment or pass-schedule mistakes are. It is a design-stage error that gets baked into the tooling before the first coil is ever loaded. That makes it more dangerous: the mill can run perfectly, the rolls can be perfectly aligned, and the part will still be out of tolerance because the tooling itself was cut to the wrong flat width.

Key distinction: Roll misalignment produces inconsistent parts from a correctly designed tool. Incorrect flat blank width produces consistently wrong parts from an incorrectly designed tool - every piece is wrong the same way.

2. Root Causes

2.1 Wrong Neutral Axis Assumption

Every bend in sheet metal stretches the outer surface and compresses the inner surface. Somewhere between the two lies a neutral axis that neither stretches nor compresses. Many blank width calculations still assume the neutral axis sits at exactly 50% of material thickness. In practice, the neutral axis shifts toward the inner radius as the bend gets tighter.

2.2 K-Factor Selected From the Wrong Table

The K-factor is the fraction of material thickness at which the neutral axis actually sits. K-factor tables built for press-brake air bending are commonly reused for roll forming, where the strain pattern is different. Applying a press-brake K-factor introduces a systematic width error.

2.3 Material Thickness and Hardness Not Accounted For

Bend allowance is sensitive to both material thickness and yield strength. A blank width calculated for a mild steel coil will not hold for a higher-strength or galvanized coil with different work-hardening behavior.

2.4 Ignoring Springback in the Width Model

Blank width formulas that only account for geometric bend allowance will be increasingly wrong as thickness or hardness increases. The finished included angle opens slightly after forming, causing dimensions to drift.

2.5 Cumulative Rounding Across Multiple Bends

Profiles with many bends compound small per-bend errors. A 0.1 mm error per bend across twelve bends becomes a 1.2 mm total width error - enough to push a finished profile outside tolerance.

3. Neutral Axis and Bend Allowance Diagram

Fig. 1 - Relationship between the flat blank's neutral axis and bend allowance at each forming station.

4. Error Severity Reference Table