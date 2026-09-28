Incorrect Flat Blank Width Calculation In Cross-Section Design
|Error Source
|Typical Width Deviation
|Severity
|Detection Point
|Fixed K = 0.5 assumption
|0.15 – 0.4 mm per bend
|Medium
|First-article inspection
|Press-brake K-factor reuse
|0.2 – 0.6 mm per bend
|High
|Overall width check
|Springback not modeled
|0.1 – 0.5 mm per bend
|Medium
|Angle inspection
|Material grade change
|0.3 – 1.0+ mm total
|High
|Coil changeover run
5. Downstream Consequences
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· Leg or flange height out of tolerance - short or long blanks show up as undersized or oversized legs.
· Hem or interlock misalignment - self-mating profiles fail to close correctly when width error compounds.
· Excess or insufficient trim allowance - edge trimming either scraps material or leaves burred edges.
· Tooling rework cost - correcting blank-width errors usually means re-cutting multiple roll stations.
· Delayed customer acceptance - first-article samples fail sign-off, pushing back project delivery.
6. Engineering Solutions From XC XiongChang
Accurate flat blank width calculation is a design discipline. Our process treats it as a verified input, not an assumption.
01
Material-Specific K-Factor Data
We maintain empirically validated K-factor references specifically for roll forming - not adapted from press-brake tables.
02
Springback-Corrected Modeling
Our workflow incorporates springback compensation into the developed width calculation before any tooling is cut.
03
First-Article Verification
Every new tool set is validated with full-profile measurement to catch cumulative bend error before customer handover.
Get Your Cross-Section Design Reviewed
Send us your profile drawing - our engineers will verify blank width and tooling design before you commit to production.
Tel: +86 18280009773 Email: ...
Contact Our Engineers
7. Why Roll Forming Manufacturers Choose XC XiongChang
Sichuan Xiongchang Technology Co., Ltd. (XC XiongChang) has spent over 20 years designing and manufacturing cold roll forming equipment.
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· Proven Expertise & Innovation - over 20 years of specialized experience with an in-house R&D center.
· Built for Performance & Longevity - machines engineered for durability, operating at higher speeds with precision.
· Commitment to Customer Success - 24/7 customer support with comprehensive after-sales service and global trade experience.
If your production line is showing consistent dimensional drift, the issue is very likely upstream. Our team can review your calculations and recommend corrections.
About Us
As an established expert in the field, XC (Xiongchang) provides integrated roll forming solutions. Our portfolio encompasses core production machines for roofing, flooring, doors, and structural components, as well as the complete auxiliary line equipment essential for efficient operation.
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