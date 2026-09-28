Memohoney Life Sciences Inc. Expands Research Framework Across Cognitive Science

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Our objective is to strengthen the framework we use to evaluate research, identify areas worthy of deeper investigation, and guide our longer-term development priorities.”"MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc. announced an expansion of its internal research framework focused on cognitive science, human performance, and related areas of behavioral and nutritional research. The initiative is designed to strengthen the company's processes for evaluating emerging research, development opportunities, and long-term scientific priorities.

Miami, Florida - September 28, 2026 - MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc. today announced an expansion of the MemoHoney research framework, with increased focus on cognitive science, human performance, and emerging areas of behavioral and nutritional research.

The expanded MemoHoney cognitive science research strategy is designed to create a more structured process for reviewing scientific literature, evaluating emerging research, and identifying development opportunities aligned with the company's long-term priorities.

As part of the initiative, MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc. plans to broaden its review of research involving cognitive performance, memory, attention, mental processing, sleep, stress, and other areas associated with human performance.

The company will also continue refining the internal standards used across MemoHoney research and development, including scientific evidence assessment, ingredient research, formulation evaluation, and the review of potential future development concepts.

“The goal of the MemoHoney research framework is to create a disciplined and repeatable process for evaluating developments across cognitive science,” a company spokesperson said.“As MemoHoney Life Sciences continues to grow, strengthening the scientific processes behind the organization remains an important part of our long-term strategy.”

MemoHoney Expands Cognitive Science Research Priorities

The expanded framework is intended to strengthen coordination between MemoHoney cognitive science research, development planning, scientific review, quality evaluation, and broader corporate strategy.

MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc. said its research priorities will continue to evolve alongside developments across neuroscience, behavioral science, nutrition research, cognitive performance, and related areas of human performance.

The company expects the updated framework to provide a stronger foundation for evaluating research quality and determining which scientific areas may warrant deeper investigation.

“MemoHoney is focused on building the underlying scientific and operational capabilities needed to support long-term development,” the spokesperson added.“A stronger research framework allows us to evaluate opportunities more consistently as new research emerges.”

Supporting MemoHoney's Long-Term Development

The initiative forms part of a broader effort by MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc. to strengthen its research, development, and organizational infrastructure.

Future MemoHoney scientific development priorities will be evaluated based on research quality, relevance, feasibility, and long-term strategic fit.

The company expects to provide further updates as the MemoHoney research and development strategy continues to evolve.

About MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc.

MemoHoney Life Sciences Inc. is a privately operated company focused on research, development, and commercial initiatives across cognitive science and human performance. The company maintains a scientific, operational, and organizational framework designed to support its long-term research and development strategy.