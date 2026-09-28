Spanning Mountains And Rivers, Arriving In Tajikistan: Dirolep Park Indoor Playground Successfully Completed

Traversing vast distances, the Dirolep park engineering team traveled to the overseas project site to begin the on-site installation of an indoor children's playground. From site surveying and equipment delivery to assembly, testing, and final acceptance, the team's dedication and commitment were evident at every stage.

The construction phase involved a heavy workload and a tight schedule. Upon arrival, the engineers immediately set to work, pushing forward with installation tasks without pause. Every step-from laying the base flooring and erecting soft-padded barriers to assembling attractions like the carousel, rainbow slide, interactive tunnels, and trampoline s-was executed in strict adherence to safety standards.

Overseas projects inevitably present various challenges. The on-site team had to flexibly handle issues ranging from site conditions and material logistics to time-zone differences and language barriers. Working at full capacity during the day, the engineers verified equipment dimensions and adjusted installation positions. They maintained real-time communication with headquarters in China to resolve technical queries and on-site problems efficiently, ensuring no detail was overlooked. Given the rigorous safety requirements for children's Play Equipment, every component-including soft padding seams, steel frameworks, and safety netting-underwent repeated inspections and adjustments to ensure stability and reliability, thereby establishing a solid safety foundation for future operations and children's play.

The space underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving from a bare, unfinished area into a vibrant, child-friendly wonderland. A dreamlike castle in shades of pink and blue gradually rose where construction materials and components had once been piled; colorful slides, cartoon-themed tunnels, interactive walls, and a carousel were installed one by one. With its bright yet soft color palette and playful designs, the complete indoor playground took shape.

After days of intensive work, the project was successfully completed. Seeing the brand-new playground made all the hard work and travel worthwhile. This project represents not only the installation of play equipment but also a testament to Dirolep park capabilities in delivering overseas projects. From initial design and equipment manufacturing to transoceanic shipping and on-site installation, we provide comprehensive, one-stop playground solutions, consistently helping overseas clients create high-quality play spaces for families. The establishment of these amusement parks overseas exemplifies the global expansion of Chinese amusement equipment. Steadfast in its commitment to quality, Dileni deploys professional technical teams and provides comprehensive delivery services to create safe, entertaining, and visually stunning indoor playgrounds for clients worldwide. We look forward to the early opening of this indoor playground in Tajikistan, bringing a joyful play space to local children.

About Us

Dileni is a children's playground company located in Guangdong Province, China, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company has a production base of more than 18,000 square meters, equipped with advanced production equipment and technology, and a group of excellent technicians and managers.