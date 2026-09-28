Etihad Rail Dubai: Now Add Nol One-Day Pass For Metro, Tram, Bus Travel

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Passengers booking Etihad Rail journeys can now add a Nol One-Day Pass from Dh22, allowing them to combine inter-emirate train travel with unlimited eligible journeys on Dubai's Metro, Tram and bus network using a single QR code.

The option comes as Etihad Rail prepares to begin passenger services from Dubai on September 30, connecting Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

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The move gives passengers another way to continue their journeys across Dubai after travelling by Etihad Rail.

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As Khaleej Times previously reported, Dubai Al Yalayis Station is linked with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line, allowing passengers to connect to Dubai's public transport network.

One QR code for train and Dubai transport

Passengers who add the Nol One-Day Pass to an Etihad Rail booking will be able to access both their railway ticket and public transport pass using a single QR code.

The code will be available through the Etihad Rail app and the booking confirmation email and can be scanned or presented when required during the journey.

How much does the Nol One-Day Pass cost?

A Khaleej Times check of the Etihad Rail booking platform shows two Nol One-Day Pass options available:

Regular Nol One-Day Pass: Dh22 per passenger Gold Nol One-Day Pass: Dh42 per passenger

Gold pass holders can use the first-class cabins on the Dubai Metro and Tram.

Importantly, passengers can buy the Gold Nol pass regardless of the class they have booked on Etihad Rail. This means a traveller with a Comfort train ticket can still choose a Gold Nol One-Day Pass.

Where can passengers use it?

The pass can be used for eligible travel on Dubai Metro's Red and Green lines, the Dubai Tram and RTA public buses within the applicable zones.

That could allow an Etihad Rail passenger arriving in Dubai to transfer to the Metro at Jumeirah Golf Estates and continue towards other parts of the city before connecting, where required, to the Tram or bus network.

How do passengers add the pass?

When booking an Etihad Rail journey, passengers can proceed to 'End-to-End Journey Options' before checkout and select the Nol One-Day Pass.

They can then choose between the Regular and Gold options and complete the combined booking.

Passengers can also begin through RTA smart channels, including Nol Pay and S'hail, by selecting the Etihad Rail option before being redirected to Etihad Rail's channels to complete the booking.

Does it have to be used on the same day as the train?

No. The Nol One-Day Pass is valid for 90 days from the date of purchase until it is activated.

Once activated, it is valid for that day only.

Etihad Rail says passengers do not have to use the pass on the same day as their train journey. Even if their Etihad Rail trip has already been completed, they can activate the pass at any point within the 90-day period.

If a passenger misses their Etihad Rail train, the Nol One-Day Pass is non-refundable, but can still be used within 90 days of the date of purchase.

What other restrictions apply?

The Nol One-Day Pass is issued by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and is subject to RTA's fare policy and applicable terms and conditions.

It is a personal travel product intended for one passenger and must not be shared, duplicated or forwarded to another person.

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