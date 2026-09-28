ASTS Stock Rises Overnight: Change-Of-Control Payout Plan For CEO, Senior Execs Fuels Buyout Buzz



A payout generally requires both a change of control and an executive's qualifying departure, and a change of control alone would not trigger severance.

Investors are still awaiting a shipment or launch date for BlueBirds 14-16. Germany also amended a filing for a proposed 344-satellite D-BLUEBIRD network last week.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 0.2% overnight late Monday after the company adopted a change-of-control severance plan for its CEO and senior executives, prompting some retail traders to speculate about a potential buyout.

ASTS stock fell more than 1% on Monday to $61, but remains up 3% this month and is on track for its best monthly gain since May.

When Would AST's Executives Get Paid?

The policy, adopted by the board's compensation committee last week and disclosed in a Monday filing, covers CEO Abel Avellan, the company's president, executive vice presidents and senior vice presidents. It sets out benefits if an eligible executive is dismissed without cause or resigns after a change to their role.

That departure must occur within a year after a change of control or, in certain circumstances, within 180 days before one. A change of control alone would not trigger the severance payment.

The CEO would receive a lump sum equal to twice the sum of annual base salary and target performance bonus. Other covered executives would receive 1.5 times the sum. The package also includes a prorated target bonus for the year and a payment tied to health coverage costs for 24 months for the CEO or 18 months for other eligible executives. To receive the benefits, the executive must sign a release of claims against the company.

The policy also addresses stock compensation. Performance-based awards granted after it took effect would generally convert to time-based awards at target if control changes. However, awards related to a share-price condition would be forfeited if the deal price falls below that threshold. Eligible awards would vest fully upon a qualifying departure.

AST said that the plan is intended to give senior leaders financial security amid uncertainty created by a potential change of control.

ASTS Retail Traders Ask About A Buyout

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS fell further within 'bearish' territory over the past day amid a 28% rise in 24-hour message volume.“Do you smell a buyout?” one user asked. Another shared the filing and said,“This is something to digest...Standard?? Or??.....”

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of September 28 | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one trader asked whether the new severance terms meant downsizing could follow, while another pointed out that the policy itself does not indicate that AST is being acquired.

ASTS Investors Await Next BlueBird Launch

Beyond the filing, investors are waiting for a shipment or launch date for BlueBirds 14-16. AST said last month that BlueBird 14 was complete and satellites 15 and 16 were nearing completion, but it has not announced a date or formally reported a delay. Its broader target for a launch campaign of about 45 satellites shifted from 2026 to early 2027.

In Europe, Germany amended a filing last week for a proposed 344-satellite D-BLUEBIRD network. The International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) record does not specify what changed or confirm that the network is in use. AST and Vodafone's SatCo venture plans to distribute AST's satellite service to European mobile operators, with a satellite operations center planned in Germany.

ASTS stock has declined 16% year-to-date.

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