New Crypto: Alphapepe Presale To Announce 5Th CEX Within 2 Weeks While Solana Price Prediction Targets $1,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto attention is moving back toward AlphaPepe after the team confirmed that its fifth CEX partnership will be revealed within the next two weeks. Four exchange partnerships are already announced, so the next reveal adds a fresh listing catalyst before $ALPE reaches its first public-market cycle.









The update lands as Solana price prediction headlines push toward the $1,000 mark after U.S. spot SOL ETFs posted record weekly inflows. Solana is already an established large-cap asset, while AlphaPepe is still building its exchange network before its first public exchange chart appears.

AlphaPepe Sets a Two-Week Window for Its 5th CEX Reveal

AlphaPepe has moved the exchange story from open-ended speculation to a clear countdown. The team says its fifth CEX partnership will be revealed within the next two weeks, adding another venue to the four partnerships already announced.

That matters because buyers no longer have to wait indefinitely for the next exchange update. There is now a defined reveal window, and the identity of the fifth exchange is still unknown. Online speculation has started pointing toward a Tier 1 venue and even a possible future Binance listing, but neither Binance nor any specific Tier 1 exchange has been confirmed.

For retail, the confirmed part is already strong enough: four CEX partnerships are in place, and number five is due to be revealed within two weeks.

Four Existing CEX Partnerships Give the Next Reveal More Weight

A first exchange partnership can be treated as a starting point. A fifth one tells a different story.

AlphaPepe is building multiple exchange routes before the presale closes and before the DEX launch in Q1 2027. That gives the next announcement more weight because it extends an exchange network that is already taking shape rather than introducing the idea for the first time.

The project has also recently crossed 12,100 holders, giving those future exchange routes an existing retail audience. That is enough supporting proof for the exchange thesis: more venues are being lined up while the buyer base is already established before public price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Is Building Exchange Access Before the First Chart

The strongest part of the current setup is timing. $ALPE remains in presale at $0.03173 while the team continues expanding exchange access ahead of launch.

Stage 20 has already sold out and Stage 21 is live, but the exchange countdown is the bigger story now. Buyers entering today are doing so before the fifth CEX identity is revealed and before $ALPE has gone through its first public-market cycle.

That gives AlphaPepe a different retail profile from tokens that only become interesting after a major listing is announced. Here, the exchange story is developing while the token is still in its early distribution phase.

Solana Price Prediction Targets $1,000

Solana price prediction headlines are heating up after U.S. spot SOL ETFs attracted a record $188 million in net inflows last week. All seven funds recorded inflows, while Friday alone brought in about $87 million, the strongest single day since the products launched.

SOL was trading around $119 on Monday, still well below its previous record near $293. At the same time, developers are testing the Alpenglow upgrade, which is designed to reduce payment finality from roughly 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds if deployed successfully on the live network.

Those two catalysts give Solana a stronger institutional and technology narrative heading into Q4. A move toward $1,000 would represent a major expansion from current levels, but record ETF demand and a faster network roadmap are exactly the kind of ingredients that keep aggressive long-term targets in the conversation.

The timing contrast is what matters for AlphaPepe. Solana already has major exchange access, ETFs and a mature public chart. AlphaPepe is still adding exchange partnerships before its first public-market run begins.

AlphaPepe Turns the Next CEX Reveal Into a Countdown

The AlphaPepe sales story is simple today: the fifth CEX partnership reveal now has a two-week window.

Four CEX partnerships have already been announced, more than 12,100 holders are onboard, and the next exchange identity is still waiting to be revealed. That gives retail a defined catalyst to watch before the project reaches its Q1 2027 DEX launch.

Speculation around a Tier 1 venue will keep attention high, but AlphaPepe does not need an unconfirmed Binance headline to make the exchange case. The confirmed story is already moving forward, with partnership number five due next.

Solana traders are watching whether institutional demand can eventually carry SOL toward $1,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a fifth exchange partnership arrive before the first public chart even opens.

FAQs

When will AlphaPepe reveal its fifth CEX partnership?

The AlphaPepe team says the fifth CEX partnership will be revealed within the next two weeks. The exchange identity has not yet been confirmed publicly.

What is the Solana price prediction?

Solana price prediction targets $1,000 in an aggressive long-term bull scenario supported by record ETF inflows, stronger institutional demand and continued network development.

How to buy AlphaPepe ($ALPE)?

Visit the official AlphaPepe presale website, connect a supported wallet, choose BNB, ETH or USDT, and complete the $ALPE purchase through the presale page.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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