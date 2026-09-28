Robbins LLP Is Investigating Whether Portillo's Inc.'S Officers And Directors Misled Investors About The Company's Business Prospects

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) to determine whether certain Portillo's Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States.

Why Are We Investigating Portillo's?

On August 5, 2025, Portillo's reported second quarter 2025 financial results. Although the Company maintained its target of 12 new restaurants and same-restaurant sales growth of 1% to 3%, Portillo's reduced its fiscal 2025 revenue growth target and lowered its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations. Portillo's also disclosed that same-restaurant sales increased only 0.7% during the quarter, while transactions declined 1.4%.

Then, on September 10, 2025, Portillo's announced a business update and strategic reset. Among other things, Portillo's disclosed that it expected third quarter same-restaurant sales to decline between 2.0% and 2.5%. The Company also cut its fiscal 2025 unit-growth target from 12 new restaurants to 8 new restaurants, lowered its same-restaurant sales outlook from growth of 1% to 3% to a decline of 1% to 1.5%, reduced its restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin target, and lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook. Following these disclosures, Portillo's stock price declined sharply.

Then, on May 5, 2026, before the market opened, Portillo's announced disappointing financial results that included: (i) a same-restaurant sales decrease of 0.1%; (ii) a decrease in operating income of $5.9 million, to just $4.5 million from $10.4 million; (iii) a net loss of $0.5 million; (iv) a restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA of $34.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million; and (v) adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, a decrease of $2.8 million. Led by a new Chief Executive Officer, the Company announced a review of its priorities in order to "build[] a sustainable, long-term plan." Portillo's also stated, in stark contrast to its previous strategy, that it would only open three new restaurants for the entire remaining fiscal year. On this news, Portillo's stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 21.5%, from $5.72 per share on May 4, 2026, to close at $4.49 per share on May 6, 2026, on unusually heavy volume.

What Can Shareholders Do Now?

If you lost money investing in Portillo's Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Why Robbins LLP? A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $2 billion for shareholders.

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