Saviynt Appoints Michibumi Serizawa To Lead Japan's AI-Era Identity Security Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology industry veteran to lead Saviynt's growth in Japan and strengthen its local presence as enterprises prepare for the AI-driven era

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt, the AI-era identity security platform, today announced the appointment of Michibumi Serizawa as Vice President and Country Manager, Japan. Serizawa will lead Saviynt's business and operations in Japan, driving customer and partner growth and expanding the company's local presence.

AI adoption is rapidly reshaping enterprise environments across Asia Pacific and Japan. According to IDC, 75% of organizations across APJ have deployed agentic AI in some form, highlighting the rapid shift toward AI systems that can act autonomously across enterprise environments. This shift is creating new challenges around identity, access, authority and governance.

Serizawa joins Saviynt as the company accelerates its investment in Japan following the launch of its new Japanese subsidiary, established as a joint venture with Ashisuto. His priorities will include expanding Saviynt's customer base, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and building a local team across sales, solutions engineering, customer success and support.

“Japan is a strategically important market for Saviynt, with enterprises rapidly modernizing their technology environments and preparing for the impact of AI,” said Alex Lei, Senior Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Saviynt.“Michi brings deep experience building enterprise businesses and a strong track record of establishing and scaling cybersecurity organizations in Japan. His leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen our local presence and help Japanese enterprises navigate the new identity challenges emerging with AI.”

Saviynt's expansion in Japan reflects the growing importance of identity security as organizations adopt cloud technologies, digital transformation and AI. Saviynt is also helping organizations address the emergence of AI agents as a new category of identity through Zuma, its AI security platform. Zuma provides visibility and governance across AI identities and helps organizations manage access, permissions and risk as AI agents interact with enterprise applications, data and systems.

“We are entering a fundamental shift in how enterprises operate, as AI moves from assisting people to acting on behalf of them. This creates tremendous opportunity, but it also changes how organizations must think about identity, authority and trust,” said Michibumi Serizawa, Vice President and Country Manager, Japan, Saviynt.“That is why I am so excited to join Saviynt. My ambition in Japan goes beyond growing the business. I want to work with customers, partners and industry leaders to help define and build the new trust foundation required for the AI-driven enterprise. Japan has the opportunity to lead this transformation, and I am excited to make Saviynt a key part of that journey.”

Serizawa brings more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry. He has held enterprise business leadership roles at Dell and F5 Networks, and spent eight and a half years at Palo Alto Networks, where he led the launch and expansion of its enterprise business in Japan. Most recently, he helped establish Wiz's Japanese operations, leading the company's sales organization.

The new Japan organization will continue to expand its local team across multiple functions. Candidates interested in joining Saviynt's growing Japan business are encouraged to connect with Saviynt.

About Saviynt

Saviynt is the identity security platform built to secure the modern enterprise. With Zuma, its complete AI security platform, Saviynt helps organizations build, run, and scale AI with confidence. The world's leading brands trust Saviynt to reduce risk, improve visibility, and support compliance while enabling business agility.

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