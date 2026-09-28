Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 29: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint): Despite crude oil prices rising for a second consecutive time on Tuesday, Indian consumers saw no change in retail fuel prices on September 29, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs ) kept rates steady following their 6:00 AM daily revision.

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 29: City-wise rates

Across major metros, fuel rates held their ground.

In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stood at ₹111.21 per litre, remaining unchanged from the previous day. Over the past few days, the fuel rate in the financial capital has seen minimal movement, fluctuating marginally between ₹111.18 and ₹111.21.

| Oil prices settle slightly higher on supply worries as Trump rejects Iran proposal Oil prices extend gains for 2nd session

Oil prices climbed for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, driven by persistent concerns that the ongoing US-Iran conflict could disrupt supplies in the Middle East. These geopolitical fears outweighed recent data pointing to a steady recovery in the region's crude exports.

By 0002 GMT, Brent crude futures advanced by 63 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $105.91 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw similar gains, rising 72 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to trade at $93.32.

The price rally occurred despite preliminary figures from data provider Kpler showing an uptick in regional supply.

Crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers reached 12.8 million barrels per day in September-the highest level since February-bolstered by increased shipments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

| US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to meet mediators for US talks Fresh push for US-Iran peace talks

Against the backdrop of volatile energy markets, US and Iranian officials engaged in separate mediated discussions on Monday in a renewed diplomatic effort to end the seven-month war.

According to an official briefed on the matter who spoke to Reuters, future negotiations are expected to centre on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last week.

The conflict, which erupted in late February following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has claimed thousands of lives and rattled global markets by choking vital maritime shipping lanes. Previous attempts at mediated ceasefires in April and June quickly collapsed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who remained in New York following the UNGA, told state news agency IRNA that Tehran is currently awaiting Washington's response to its latest ceasefire terms. These include specific conditions for restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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"If the Americans claim they are seeking an agreement or a peaceful solution, we have presented that solution," Araqchi stated.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American officials had engaged with mediators on Monday, though he declined to provide further details on the proceedings.