Iran-Uzbekistan Trade Turnover Exceeds $280 Million

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Trade turnover between Iran and Uzbekistan exceeded $280 million during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22, 2026).

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Iran's trade attaché in Uzbekistan, Rahmatollah Khormali, made the remarks.

"The cooperation between the agriculture ministries of Iran and Uzbekistan, as well as the visit of Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri to Uzbekistan with a 120-member delegation, have opened up prospects for increasing trade turnover between the two countries," he said.

Khormali said Uzbekistan ranks second among the CIS countries in terms of exports of Iranian products and has significant potential for developing trade relations with Iran. He added that agriculture is one of the priority sectors for expanding trade between the two countries.

According to Khormali, no decline was recorded in trade between Iran and Uzbekistan during the five-month period, taking into account Iran's trade activity and the current conditions in the region. He expressed hope that increased trade ties between businesses in the two countries would lead to growth in trade turnover in the coming months.

"Food security is one of the important areas of cooperation between the two countries. Uzbekistan has established mechanisms in areas such as livestock farming, poultry farming, quarantine and food supply. These mechanisms can serve as a foundation for developing trade cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan," he said.

He said Iran currently exports products such as citrus fruits, apples, kiwifruit, pistachios, dates, dairy products and fish to Uzbekistan. Given demand in the Uzbek market, Iran has room to diversify its export basket, he added.

Khormali said Iranian companies are involved in 30 projects worth $770 million across various sectors of Uzbekistan, including agriculture. According to him, this demonstrates the interest of Iran's private sector in the Uzbek market.

The Iranian agriculture minister visited Uzbekistan last week to participate in the Iran-Uzbekistan Agriculture Cooperation Conference.

Iran and Uzbekistan intend to increase bilateral agricultural trade turnover to $600 million over the next two years.

Iran's annual agricultural production averages 130 million tons, of which 40 million tons are lost each year. Iran is taking steps to reduce these losses by using irradiation technology. The country is also seeking to reduce agricultural losses by exporting its products to regional markets.