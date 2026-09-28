Asian Games Day 10: Gulveer Singh Eyes 3Rd Medal, Boxers Hunt Finals

Athletics and Boxing in Focus on Day 10

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh will aim to add a third medal to his tally while three boxers will look to book places in the finals as India's campaign at the Asian Games enters its 10th day on Tuesday.

Athletics: Finals Galore

Gulveer, who has already won silver medals in the 1500m and 10,000m, will line up in the men's 5000m final alongside compatriot Avinash Sable on the final day of athletics, according to Olympics. The men's 5000m final is scheduled for 4:45 PM IST, with Sable also looking to add a medal after finishing outside the podium in the steeplechase.

There will be several other medal opportunities on the athletics track and field. Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men's pole vault final at 2:50 PM, followed by the women's high jump final featuring Pooja Singh and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju at 3:35 PM. Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav will compete in the women's hammer throw final, while Pooja will line up in the women's 800m final. Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath will contest the men's 800m final.

India will also have three relay teams in medal races, with the mixed 4x100m relay final at 5:18 PM, women's 4x400m final at 5:35 PM and men's 4x400m final at 5:47 PM.

Boxing: Semifinal Bouts

In boxing, Parveen Hooda will take on China's Li Shu in the women's 65kg semifinal at 10:15 AM, while Ankush Panghal will face Uzbekistan's reigning 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men's 80kg semifinal at 11 AM. Narender Berwal will then face Kazakhstan's reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay in the men's +90kg semifinal at 11:30 AM. All three Indians have already assured themselves of at least bronze medals.

Shooting Medal Action

The shooting range will also witness medal action, with the men's and women's trap events concluding. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will compete in the women's trap individual final at 10:30 AM, while Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi and Shapath Bharadwaj will contest the men's final at noon.

Action in Other Sports

India's women's squash team will continue its Pool C campaign against Iran at 6:30 AM, while the men's volleyball team will face Qatar at 12:30 PM in a match that could decide the Pool C leaders.

In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will begin their men's recurve individual campaigns in the round of 16, while Kumkum Mohod and Kirti Sharma will compete in the women's round of 16.

Kishore Kumar Anbarasu will carry India's surfing medal hopes when he takes on the Philippines' Toby Espejon in the men's shortboard quarterfinal at 4:54 AM. A win would take him into the semifinals later in the morning.

Track cycling will feature team sprint and team pursuit events, while Vipin Kumar will compete in the men's -66kg kurash event. India will also be represented in canoe slalom, sailing, sport climbing and tennis. In tennis, Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh will play their men's singles second-round matches, while India's men's and mixed doubles combinations will also be in action.

With athletics, boxing, shooting, squash, volleyball and several other disciplines offering medal opportunities, India will look to add to its medal tally on another busy day at the Asian Games. At the end of Day 9, India were ranked 12th in the medal standings with four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)